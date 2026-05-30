Severe Weather Alert: Cut-Off Low to Bring Snow, Heavy Rain, and Flooding to South Africa

South Africa faces a week of varied severe weather, with an intense cut-off low system threatening the Eastern Cape with snow, heavy rain, flooding, and very cold conditions from Wednesday to Friday. Other provinces will experience morning fog, isolated showers, and temperature ranges from cool to warm. The public, especially farmers, are urged to take precautions.

Severe weather is set to impact South Africa this Sunday, 31 May 2026, with a complex forecast varying across the nine provinces. The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for an intense cut-off low pressure system that will bring severe conditions, particularly to the Eastern Cape from Wednesday to Friday.

This system is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flooding, significant snowfall in higher elevations, very cold temperatures, and rough seas. The public, especially small stock farmers, are strongly advised to take precautions due to the dangerous combination of these elements. Across the country, morning fog is anticipated in many regions, including the Highveld and coastal areas, before conditions clear or become partly cloudy.

Provinces like Mpumalanga will see partly cloudy skies with cool to warm temperatures and isolated showers along the escarpment and Lowveld. KwaZulu-Natal is forecast to be cloudy with morning fog along the coast, becoming fine and cool to warm inland, though partly cloudier in the northeast later. Its coastal winds will be light south-easterly but shift to a light northerly to northwesterly direction south of Mtunzini, becoming moderate by afternoon and spreading north.

The Eastern Cape will face the brunt of the cut-off low, with the worst conditions from Wednesday through Friday. The Northern Cape, the largest province by area, is expected to have cloudy interior conditions with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the northeastern parts. For the Free State, partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with the wind described in a fragmented note referencing half-winds.

Gauteng will likely experience partly cloudy weather. Limpopo and the North West are also mentioned with partly cloudy and warm conditions. The Western Cape anticipates cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The detailed forecast underscores a period of significant meteorological variability, with the cut-off low in the Eastern Cape posing the most serious threat to life and property.

Residents in affected areas should monitor official weather updates, secure loose objects, avoid flood-prone areas, and ensure livestock and animals have adequate shelter from the cold and snow. Travelers should anticipate hazardous driving conditions, especially in mountainous regions where snowfall is forecast. The event highlights the importance of heeding weather warnings in a country prone to diverse climatic extremes.

Despite some scattered data about provincial capitals and census populations appearing in the raw input, those are extraneous and not part of the weather narrative. The core news is about the impending severe weather, its provincial breakdown, and the specific danger from the cut-off low system





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South Africa Weather Cut-Off Low Snowfall Heavy Rain Flooding Eastern Cape Severe Cold Met Service Weather Warning Provinces Forecast

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