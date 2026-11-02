Severe Thunderstorms Hit SA: SAWS Issues Yellow Warnings for KZN, Free State, and North West

The South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West on Monday, 2 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service has issued critical weather alerts for several provinces across South Africa as the nation prepares for a turbulent start to the week. On Monday, 2 November 2026, parts of the country are expected to experience severe thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain, hail, and dangerous lightning. Residents in KwaZulu Natal, the Free State, and North West are advised to take immediate precautions against potential flooding and infrastructure damage. These warnings highlight the significant meteorological activity forecasted for the region during this specific period.

KwaZulu-Natal Faces Severe Storm Warnings

The most significant alerts have been issued for the KwaZulu-Natal province, where the meteorological agency has put a Yellow Level 4 warning in place. This high-level warning specifically targets the western and north-eastern parts of the province. Communities in these areas should brace for heavy downpours, large hail, and intense lightning strikes. The intensity of these storms poses a serious risk of localized flooding. Furthermore, there is a substantial threat of damage to critical infrastructure and residential settlements in the affected zones.

Also read Severe Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Expected in KZN, Free State, and North West

Additionally, a Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for the KwaZulu-Natal coast. This warning covers the coastal strip and the adjacent interior regions situated between Port Edward and Mtubatuba. Residents along this coastline can expect a combination of heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds. The presence of hail and lightning adds to the severity of the conditions in this region. Travelers and locals alike should exercise extreme caution when moving through these areas during the storm activity.

Weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to be cloudy and cold, with temperatures cooling down significantly in most areas. However, there may be warmer conditions in certain northern parts of the province. Scattered showers and thundershowers are anticipated along the coast and the adjacent interior. These precipitation events are expected to be widespread across the region. The wind patterns are also shifting, with light to moderate south-westerly winds expected at first along the coast.

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Elsewhere in the province, the wind direction is expected to be southerly to south-easterly. However, north of Cape Vidal, the wind may shift to become northerly to north-easterly. These changing wind patterns will influence the distribution and intensity of the rain and hail. Residents should monitor local updates closely as the day progresses. The combination of wind and rain will likely create hazardous driving conditions for motorists.

Free State and North West Weather Updates

In the Free State, a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for the eastern parts of the province. While the level of warning is lower than in KwaZulu-Natal, the risks remain significant. Residents should be prepared for possible localized flooding in low-lying areas. There is also a potential for property damage due to falling debris or hail. Disruptions to power lines and communication networks are possible as a result of the storm activity.

The North West province is forecasted to experience partly cloudy skies with hot temperatures. However, isolated showers and thundershowers are expected to occur throughout the day. These showers will be particularly scattered in the eastern parts of the province, where conditions will be more cloudy. This variability means that some areas may receive significant rainfall while others remain dry. Residents should be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.

In Mahikeng, the capital of the North West province, the weather is expected to start cloudy and become partly cloudy later in the day. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are likely to occur in this region. The timing of these showers suggests they may catch people off guard during their evening activities. Those planning outdoor events in Mahikeng should have contingency plans in place. The risk of lightning remains a concern during the afternoon hours.

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Overall, the weather forecast for Monday 2 November 2026 indicates a high level of instability across multiple provinces. The South African Weather Service emphasizes the importance of staying informed and prepared. Residents in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, and North West should review safety guidelines for severe weather. Protecting property and ensuring personal safety should be the top priority during these storm events. The potential for infrastructure damage underscores the need for vigilance and caution.