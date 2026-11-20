SAWS has issued Yellow Level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms across several provinces, warning of flooding, hail, damaging winds and lightning, along with fire danger and heat in other regions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued Yellow Level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms across multiple provinces, cautioning that storms could cause localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

The warning affects the Free State, except its south-western parts; central parts of the North West; KwaZulu-Natal, except the north-eastern parts; southern Gauteng; most of Mpumalanga, except the north-west and extreme north-east; central and south-eastern parts of Limpopo; and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. Residents in affected areas are urged to remain alert to changing weather conditions and exercise caution, particularly when travelling during thunderstorms.

Also read SA Weather Service Issues Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms

Thunderstorm Impacts And Warnings

SAWS warns that severe thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning. The storms could also cause flash flooding, damage to homes and infrastructure, and temporary disruptions to electricity and communication services. A separate Yellow Level 2 warning covers the David Kruiper Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, eastern and north-eastern parts of the Free State, and places over eastern North West.

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SAWS warns that severe thunderstorms could produce large amounts of small hail over open areas. These storms could damage infrastructure, informal settlements, properties, vehicles and livelihoods. For Gauteng and Mpumalanga, SAWS expects severe thunderstorms to develop from 14:00 until 23:59 on Friday. These conditions could damage formal and informal settlements, homes and infrastructure.

Residents could also experience flash flooding and temporary disruptions to electricity and communication networks. SAWS has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, and some areas of the central and northern Eastern Cape.

Regional Weather Conditions

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in extremely uncomfortable weather. In Gauteng, partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in the south. It will be hot in the extreme north, and the expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect the Lowveld to be hot, while the rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, excluding the extreme north-east. Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme eastern parts. North West and Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

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Provincial Climate Details

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts; the western parts will become fine in the afternoon, while it will be windy in the south. Along the coast, moderate to fresh south to south-easterly winds are expected. The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm, and hot in the north-eastern parts.

Along the coast, moderate to fresh north-westerly winds are expected along the south-west coast, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly winds, reaching strong in places along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. In the Eastern Cape, the western half will be cloudy in places in the southern parts during the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers in the northern parts. It will be cool in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal Forecast

In the eastern half, morning fog patches are expected south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered afternoon thundershowers, becoming isolated in the extreme western parts. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds are expected along the coast, becoming strong in places in the eastern half. KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, followed by partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are forecast, becoming isolated in the north-eastern parts, while the southern parts will be cloudy. Along the coast, light to moderate southerly to south-westerly winds are expected north of Durban initially and south of Cape St Lucia in the evening. Elsewhere, light to moderate northerly to north-easterly winds are expected, reaching fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.