Severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage across KwaZulu-Natal, leaving families homeless in Ladysmith and flooding homes in Estcourt and Mandeni, as SAWS issues multiple warnings for continued rain and damaging winds.

Severe thunderstorms have caused widespread damage across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leaving several families homeless as strong winds and heavy rain battered communities. In Ladysmith, strong winds ripped roofs off several homes, leaving families destitute.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging interior winds in KwaZulu-Natal. A cold front and a strong high-pressure system are bringing powerful south-westerly winds to parts of the province. The warning took effect at 10:00 on Monday, 16 November, and remains valid until 23:59 on Tuesday, 17 November. Earlier, SAWS had issued a Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds.

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Storm Damage Reported In Estcourt And Mandeni

Damage to homes and infrastructure has also been reported in Estcourt and Mandeni, where heavy rains caused flooding. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance says disaster management teams are responding to several storm-related incidents. Spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi says there are no injuries or fatalities that have been confirmed. We are happy to report that at this stage there are no injuries or fatalities that have been confirmed by our team, Mngadi said.

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Our teams will continue with the assessment and also supply relief to the affected families. Mngadi urged residents to remain cautious as more rain could affect the province throughout the week. At this stage, we would like to urge the community to continue to exercise extreme caution, as this rain is expected to continue throughout the week, he said.

Motorists Urged To Delay Non Essential Travel

He also advised motorists to pay attention to weather warnings and delay non-essential journeys where possible to reduce the risk of further incidents. Our teams will issue the warnings, and we urge everyone to pay attention, particularly those who will be travelling, to delay their trip wherever it is possible to ensure that we minimise the impact of this disaster, Mngadi said. Residents should secure loose outdoor items, exercise caution when travelling and follow further weather updates from SAWS.

Disaster management teams continue to assess the damage and provide relief to affected families. The storms have wreaked havoc in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with flooding reported in multiple areas. Authorities are monitoring the situation as the province braces for more rain and damaging winds.