Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Downpours Threaten Four Provinces; Western Cape Faces Rough Seas

The South African Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and North West, predicting heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds. Meanwhile, the Western Cape anticipates rough seas. Other regions will experience a mix of hot, humid, or cold and wet conditions.

Weather alerts are in effect for several South Africa n provinces on Friday, April 17, 2026, with the South Africa n Weather Service ( Saws ) issuing warnings for severe thunderstorms, heavy rain fall, hail, and damaging winds . The Northern Cape , Eastern Cape , Free State , and North West are specifically highlighted for these hazardous conditions.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, as well as the central and western regions of the Free State and North West. This warning signifies the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas, roads, and bridges, alongside significant hail and winds capable of causing damage to settlements and infrastructure. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions. Beyond the severe thunderstorm threat, other parts of the country will experience varied weather patterns. KwaZulu-Natal's north coast and adjacent interior can anticipate hot and humid conditions, leading to extremely uncomfortable temperatures. Conversely, the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, along with the Central Karoo and the western part of the Cape Winelands Districts in the Western Cape, are predicted to endure cold, wet, and windy weather that will persist until Monday. These contrasting conditions underscore the diverse weather systems affecting South Africa. Looking at other provinces, Mpumalanga is forecast to have partly cloudy skies with cool to warm temperatures. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, becoming scattered over the Highveld, which will see cloudier conditions. Limpopo and the Lowveld are predicted to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, although scattered showers are possible in the extreme south-west. The Free State will experience cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, tapering to isolated in the east. The western parts of the Free State will be cold, with the rest being partly cloudy and cool to warm, featuring isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except for the northwestern interior. The extreme east of the Free State is expected to be cloudy. In the Western Cape, residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, which will become scattered to widespread in the western parts, accompanied by cloudiness. The south coast and its adjacent interior will be partly cloudy, warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers scattered along these areas. KwaZulu-Natal residents might encounter morning fog in some interior areas. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, with some areas in the north-east experiencing hot weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates





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South Africa Weather Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Western Cape Northern Cape Eastern Cape Free State North West Hail Damaging Winds Rough Seas Weather Alerts SA Weather Service Saws

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