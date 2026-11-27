A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape on Friday, while extreme heat and high fire danger are also expected.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape on Friday.

The storms could cause localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, damage to property, infrastructure and informal settlements, and temporary disruptions to electricity and communication services. Residents in these areas should watch out for heavy rain, strong winds and hail. Flooding is also possible, especially in low-lying areas and informal settlements, where water can collect quickly. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said most of the country will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Also read SAWS Issues Heatwave Advisory for Northern and Western Cape, Severe Storms for Four Provinces

Fire Danger And Thunderstorm Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the central, northern and eastern provinces. The warning comes as the weather service forecasts isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected to become more widespread in the eastern parts of the country on Saturday. Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, including Dr Beyers Naudé and Blue Crane Route local municipalities, as well as the Chris Hani district municipality.

Advertisement

There is also a high risk of fire in the Namakwa, Matzikama and Cederberg areas. Dry, hot conditions mean fires can start and spread easily. Residents are urged to stay away from open flames. The weather service has also warned of extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, including the Sarah Baartman district, Inxuba Yethemba local municipality and Amathole district municipality.

Extreme heat is expected in the interior of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, including areas around Beaufort West, Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn. Hot and humid weather is expected to result in uncomfortable conditions along parts of the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior. The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Saturday, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers forecast to become widespread in places over the eastern parts of the country.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For KwaZulu-Natal

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, with possible flooding of settlements, roads and bridges, damage to property and infrastructure, falling trees and dangerous conditions around fast-flowing streams and deep water. KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape will be warm to hot, with scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may become severe in the Eastern Cape interior.

Gauteng is expected to experience cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with showers and thundershowers possible over the weekend. Johannesburg will reach 26°C and Pretoria 27°C. The sun's rays will be strong, so wear sunscreen. Cloudy in the early morning, clearing to a warm, partly cloudy day. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon in western and central Limpopo.

Advertisement

Weekend Weather And Safety Advice For Travelers

Parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo are also expected to experience showers and thundershowers, while temperatures are expected to remain warm to hot in places. The western parts of the country are expected to experience generally hotter and drier conditions in comparison with the eastern parts. Cape Town will be a mild 23°C. Residents in affected areas are urged to monitor weather updates, exercise caution when travelling during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

Motorists are warned not to drive through flooded roads or low-lying river crossings. Even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep a car away. Residents are urged to drink plenty of water, avoid being outdoors in the hottest part of the day. The weather service advises residents to remain alert to changing weather conditions as the weekend approaches.