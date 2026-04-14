Severe Thunderstorms and Disruptive Weather to Hit Several South African Provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West, predicting severe thunderstorms and potentially disruptive weather on April 15th. Other news includes political developments, the Daily Lotto jackpot amount and a public statement from Rachel Kolisi.

The South Africa n Weather Service has issued weather warnings for several provinces, forecasting severe thunderstorms and disruptive weather conditions across KwaZulu-Natal, Free State , and North West on Wednesday, April 15th. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions. The Yellow Level 2 warnings indicate the potential for significant weather events.

KwaZulu-Natal faces the brunt of the storm with severe thunderstorms anticipated in the north-eastern and far western regions. This means heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, the possibility of hail, and damaging winds are all expected. Elsewhere in the province, the day will begin partly cloudy and warm, transitioning to increased cloud cover in the evening, which will bring scattered showers and thundershowers. Durban can anticipate a partly cloudy day with scattered showers and thundershowers developing later. Temperatures will range from a low of 22 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 degrees Celsius, contributing to warm and humid conditions. The Free State is also under a Yellow Level 2 warning, preparing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and strong winds. There is a risk of localized flooding and potential damage to infrastructure and informal settlements. Bloemfontein will experience cloudy skies with scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius in the morning, climbing to a high of 21 degrees Celsius later in the day. The North West province is also bracing for similar conditions, with a Yellow Level 2 warning in effect. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, and damaging winds could impact large portions of the province. Mahikeng is expected to have a cloudy day with scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 14 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius. The South African Weather Service urges residents to stay informed and take appropriate safety measures to mitigate the risks associated with these severe weather conditions. Beyond the weather forecast, other news items are making headlines. Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula has responded to a court ruling, issuing an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema. The details of the court case and the context of the apology are likely to generate further public discussion. The DA MP who was snubbed by new leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has set the record straight amid social media commentary, addressing the situation directly and seeking to clarify any misconceptions. This is a common political dynamic as leadership transitions unfold. Furthermore, the Daily Lotto jackpot currently stands at an estimated R450 000, presenting an opportunity for those who play to win a share of the jackpot. The specifics of the game and how to participate are available for anyone interested in trying their luck. Another news item focuses on Rachel Kolisi, who subtly addressed the public. She responded to those who chose to gossip rather than reach out to her during a difficult period in her life. While the specifics of the situation are not elaborated on in this report, the sentiment expressed by Kolisi highlights the importance of empathy and support in times of personal hardship. The combination of weather warnings, political news, financial updates, and personal reflections provides a broad overview of the news landscape on this particular day. The South African public is encouraged to stay informed and engaged with the various issues and stories that are shaping the nation's conversation





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Weather Thunderstorms South Africa Kwazulu-Natal Free State North West Warnings Lightning Hail Flooding Musa Khawula Julius Malema Geordin Hill-Lewis Daily Lotto Rachel Kolisi

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