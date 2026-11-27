The South African Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Free State, and North West. Residents are urged to prepare for flooding, damaging winds, hail, and lightning. The article also covers consumer complaints regarding Lucky Star, political voter surveys, a Westville dog attack case, and new whistleblower protection technology.

South Africa is currently under heightened alert as the South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings across multiple provinces. The warnings specifically target the southern and central parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld, as well as the southern regions of Gauteng.

These areas face the imminent threat of flooding that could impact roads, residential settlements, and critical bridge infrastructure. Additionally, residents are advised to prepare for large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning strikes. The potential for damaging winds adds another layer of risk, as such conditions can severely harm existing infrastructure, leading to power outages and structural damage.

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Severe Weather Warnings For KwaZulu-Natal And Mpumalanga Highveld

In the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the broader Mpumalanga Highveld, excluding central and southern sections, similar severe weather patterns are anticipated. These storms bring heavy downpours combined with damaging winds, hail, and intense lightning, all of which contribute to significant flooding risks and widespread infrastructure damage. The warning extends to the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the north-eastern sections of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the eastern regions of the Eastern Cape.

Furthermore, the central and eastern parts of both the Free State and North West provinces are also expected to experience severe thunderstorms. These conditions could lead to localized flooding and further damage to local infrastructure. According to the South African Weather Service color-coded system, yellow indicates a moderate risk requiring caution, while orange signifies a higher risk demanding increased attention and preparation.

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The numerical levels indicate the likelihood of weather-based impacts, with levels 2 and 6 classified as high, level 5 as medium, and levels 4 and 8 as low. Meteorologists advise the public to remain vigilant as these systems move through the country, bringing partly cloudy skies and cool to warm temperatures that become hot in isolated areas. Isolated to scattered showers are expected to become widespread in the east, particularly over the Highveld where conditions will remain cool.

Hot Temperatures And Wind Patterns Across South Africa Regions

In contrast, the Lowveld is expected to experience hot to very hot temperatures, with the Western Bushveld and Limpopo Valley facing extremely hot conditions in places. Coastal areas will also see varied weather patterns, with winds ranging from light to strong south-westerly, particularly along the Wild Coast and the south coast. The Northern Cape will experience fine and windy conditions in places, with isolated showers in the east.

In the Eastern Cape, winds will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, spreading northwards towards Kosi Bay by evening. Beyond the weather alerts, other significant news includes a consumer dispute involving the brand Lucky Star, where customers have noted that while the packaging looks identical, the product inside is now herring rather than pilchard due to shortages.

Polling Data And Legal Cases Mark Other Significant News

Political polling by News24 has also released data from a survey of over five thousand registered voters, highlighting current leadership standings and coalition preferences. Additionally, a legal case in Westville involving a waste picker attacked by pit bulls has raised questions about trespass and assault charges, with both sides seeking justice in court. News24 has also launched new technology designed to protect whistleblowers, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance journalistic integrity and safety for informants.