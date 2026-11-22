Meteoexpert forecasts severe thunderstorms with hail for eight provinces on Monday, 23 November 2026, while Mahikeng faces extreme heat.

Residents across South Africa must prepare for volatile weather conditions as Meteoexpert has issued a comprehensive forecast for Monday, 23 November 2026. The primary concern involves severe thunderstorms threatening eight of the country's nine provinces, bringing heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds. These meteorological events pose significant risks of localized flooding and infrastructure damage, particularly in low-lying areas and near bridges. While most regions face storm activity, Mahikeng stands out as an exception, with temperatures expected to soar to 34°C, creating extreme fire danger conditions.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flood Risks

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is currently in effect for multiple regions, indicating a high probability of heavy downpours. This weather system is expected to trigger localized flooding on susceptible roads and in low-lying areas. Authorities advise drivers to exercise extreme caution, as rising water levels can quickly inundate underpasses and bridges. The warning explicitly covers North West, Gauteng, Free State, and parts of the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Also read FATSO 98 CLOSES OUT 2026 WITH INTIMATE NEW EP BEFORE I LEAVE

In addition to flooding, strong and damaging winds are anticipated to accompany the storms. These winds could cause localised damage to infrastructure, rooftops, and settlements. Hail stones may also fall, posing a threat to vehicles and outdoor structures. The affected zones include the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern Eastern Cape, most of KwaZulu-Natal except the north-east, western Mpumumalanga, and the extreme southern parts of Limpopo. Emergency services should remain on high alert for rescue operations related to wind and flood damage.

Regional Weather Variations Across Provinces

The Lowveld region offers a stark contrast to the stormy weather elsewhere, with forecasts predicting fine and very hot conditions. This area will likely experience isolated to scattered showers, but the overall trend remains dry and intense. In contrast, other parts of the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley will see partly cloudy skies with hot to very hot temperatures. The presence of thundershowers is limited to specific pockets, leaving most of the region under a high-pressure system that drives up mercury levels.

Advertisement

Wind patterns also vary significantly across the country. Along the coast, winds will be light to moderate south-easterly until mid-morning. In the extreme south, winds may shift in the evening, while other inland areas will experience light to moderate north-easterly winds. These winds are expected to reach fresh speeds in places, contributing to the spread of dry air and increasing fire risks in certain regions. The combination of heat and wind creates a volatile atmosphere that requires careful monitoring by local emergency planners.

Extreme Heat and Fire Danger in Mahikeng

Mahikeng is expected to hit a scorching 34°C on Monday, creating extremely high fire danger conditions. This temperature spike is part of a broader trend affecting the western parts of North West and the extreme northern parts of Limpopo. Residents in these areas are urged to take strict fire safety precautions, including clearing dry vegetation around homes and avoiding outdoor fires. The dry conditions combined with high temperatures make any spark potentially catastrophic.

Similarly, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape are under high fire danger alerts. Southern parts of the Free State also face these risks. The intersection of heat, wind, and dry fuel creates a perfect storm for wildfires. Authorities in these regions should prioritize public warnings and prepare firefighting resources for rapid deployment. The forecast highlights the need for coordinated efforts between meteorological services and disaster management teams to mitigate potential losses.

Future Outlook and Public Safety Measures

As the weather system evolves, the impact of severe thunderstorms and extreme heat will vary by location. Communities in the storm-prone zones should secure loose outdoor items and avoid travel during peak storm hours. Those in the high-fire zones should monitor local radio and digital news for updates on evacuation orders or fire bans. The interaction between the cold fronts bringing rain and the hot air masses creates a dynamic environment that can change rapidly.

Advertisement

Metereological experts emphasize that the forecast for Monday, 23 November 2026, is subject to change as more data becomes available. Residents are encouraged to check daily updates for the latest warnings and safety instructions. The combination of localized flooding, wind damage, and extreme heat presents a multifaceted challenge for infrastructure and public safety. Proactive preparation is the best strategy for ensuring the well-being of citizens across the affected provinces.