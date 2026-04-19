Severe Storms and Coastal Warnings Issued Across South Africa

South Africa braces for a day of powerful storms, including heavy rainfall and potential localized flooding, particularly in Limpopo. Coastal areas from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape are under yellow level 2 warnings for damaging winds, waves, and storm surges, threatening infrastructure and maritime activities. Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger conditions persist in several inland municipalities.

South Africa is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather patterns this Monday, April 20, 2026, with powerful storms anticipated across several of its nine provinces. Residents are advised to stay informed as heavy rain fall and associated hazards are expected to impact large swathes of the country.

The Northern Cape, the largest of South Africa’s provinces by land area, covering an impressive 125,754 square kilometers, will see varied conditions. The forecast for the province indicates a cool to partly cloudy start, with temperatures becoming cold over the western interior. As the day progresses, the eastern parts are expected to become fine from the evening.

Isolated showers are predicted in most areas, gradually clearing from the eastern parts by mid-morning. A notable possibility of light snow has been forecast over the south-western high-lying regions. Along the coast of the Northern Cape, the wind is expected to be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, intensifying to strong or near gale force along the south-west and south coasts.

The population of the Northern Cape, as per the most recent census in 2020, will also be affected by these weather developments.

Further north, Limpopo, another significant province by land area, is under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. This warning highlights the potential for localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

Damage to infrastructure and settlements, particularly informal areas, is also a concern.

KwaZulu-Natal, the third largest province with an area of 104,882 square kilometers, will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with the north-east anticipated to be hot. Cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and thundershowers, with scattered occurrences in the extreme north. The wind along the KwaZulu-Natal coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly north of Durban initially, transitioning to fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly winds otherwise. The capital of KwaZulu-Natal remains Pietermaritzburg.

The coastal regions are particularly vulnerable, with yellow level 2 warnings issued for damaging wind and waves between Alexander Bay and Algoa Bay. This is predicted to cause disruptions to port activities and small harbours for a short period, as well as difficulties in navigation at sea.

Additionally, a storm surge warning is in effect between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay. This surge poses a risk of localised damage to coastal infrastructure, including walkways, pipelines, property, and road and rail routes. Beachfront activities, such as swimming and shore/rock angling, may face localised disruptions and potential closures.

Adding to the challenging conditions, extremely high fire danger conditions are anticipated over several inland municipalities. These include the Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality in the North West, the western parts of the Free State, and the Dikgatlong, Phokwane, and Ubuntu Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Furthermore, the Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima, Emalahleni, and Walter Sisulu Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape are also expected to experience extremely high fire danger.

Residents across these affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions, stay updated on weather alerts, and prepare for potential disruptions. The Northern Cape ranks as the largest province in South Africa by land area.

Its population size, according to the 2020 census, is a crucial demographic factor to consider in disaster preparedness. The capital of the Northern Cape is Kimberley. The size of the Northern Cape compared to other provinces is substantial, making weather monitoring and response efforts particularly critical.

The weather forecast underscores the dynamic nature of South Africa's climate and the importance of preparedness for severe weather events.

While unrelated to the immediate weather forecast, other news from South Africa includes updates on the potential return of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley after injury, and criticism from Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe regarding a Man of the Match award for Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

Furthermore, economic news highlights that gold, PGMs, and chromium ore were the largest positive contributors to the February 2026 surge in mineral exports, and Mamelodi Sundowns is nearing a significant financial reward after reaching the CAF Champions League final.





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