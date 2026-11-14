Severe Storm Warnings SA November 14 2026

South Africa faces severe thunderstorm warnings for November 14 2026 with orange alerts in KZN and Free State causing potential flooding and power outages.

South Africa is bracing for significant weather disruptions on Saturday November 14 2026 as severe thunderstorms threaten multiple provinces with heavy rainfall and hazardous conditions. The South Africa n Weather Service has issued critical warnings for parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State where infrastructure and public safety face immediate risks from damaging winds and flooding.

Orange Alert Impact Zones and Risks

The most critical weather event involves an Orange Level 5 severe thunderstorm warning that affects the far eastern parts of the Free State and western regions of KwaZulu-Natal. This highest level of warning indicates a high probability of severe flooding in roads settlements and low-lying areas throughout these designated zones.

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Authorities expect substantial disruptions to power and communication networks in these specific regions due to the intensity of the storms. Residents in these affected areas should anticipate significant downtime for essential services and plan accordingly for the duration of the weather system.

Secondary Warnings and Regional Conditions

Elsewhere in the country a Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning applies to parts of the Free State and North West provinces. These storms are expected to cause localized flooding and property damage while also creating temporary disruptions to power and communication lines for communities in these areas.

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A separate Yellow Level 2 disruptive rain warning specifically targets parts of KwaZulu-Natal where heavy rain is predicted to cause localized flooding and significantly longer travel times for commuters and logistics operators.

Weather Patterns and Forecast Details

Morning fog is expected to blanket the interior regions before clearing to reveal cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers across the central parts of the country. Wind patterns along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of Cape St.Lucia initially before shifting to moderate easterly to south-easterly directions.

The North West province will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot temperatures with scattered showers and thundershowers that remain isolated in the extreme western sections. This variability in weather patterns creates distinct challenges for daily planning and outdoor activities across the different regions.

Public Safety and Travel Advisory

The combination of flooding risks and power disruptions necessitates extreme caution for all residents and travelers during this weekend period. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel particularly in the warning zones and to secure property against potential wind damage.

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Monitoring real-time weather updates is essential for those in KwaZulu-Natal the Free State and North West as conditions can deteriorate rapidly. The South African Weather Service continues to monitor the developing situation to provide timely updates for all affected communities.