Seven Weather Warnings Issued as Snow and Heavy Rain Batter South Africa

South Africa faces severe weather with seven warnings for disruptive rainfall, flooding, damaging waves, and snowfall across several provinces. Authorities urge caution as conditions threaten lives and infrastructure through Thursday.

South Africa is currently facing severe weather conditions with seven distinct weather warnings issued across multiple provinces. The South African Weather Service has released alerts ranging from orange to yellow level warnings, indicating disruptive rainfall, flooding, damaging waves, and even snowfall in some high-lying areas.

The affected regions include the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and parts of the Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal. Key concerns include flooding of roads and bridges, danger to life from fast-moving streams, mudslides, and icy conditions due to snow. The warnings are in effect until Thursday, 4 June 2026. Residents in the highlighted municipalities are advised to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded areas, and monitor official updates.

The weather system is characterized by a deep low-pressure system influencing the southern parts of the country, bringing cold, wet, and windy conditions. Coastal areas are experiencing high waves, with specific alerts for navigation between Cape Point and East London. Inland, scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are predicted, with snowfall expected over the high-lying terrain of the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape.

The combination of rain, wind, and cold temperatures is exacerbating the risk of flooding and infrastructure damage. Emergency services are on high alert, and disaster management teams are prepared for potential evacuation or rescue operations. The public is urged to follow safety guidelines and stay informed through reliable channels as the situation evolves





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South Africa Weather Rainfall Warning Flooding Snowfall Eastern Cape Western Cape Weather Alerts Disruptive Weather South African Weather Service Orange Warning Yellow Warning Cold Front Waves Coastal Warning Mudslides Icy Roads

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