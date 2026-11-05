AKA murder trial adjourned to April 2027, seven accused remain in custody

The Durban High Court has adjourned the trial of seven men accused of murdering Kiernan AKA Forbes and Tebello Tibz Motsoane to April 2027, with all accused remaining in custody after more than 20 state witnesses testified.

The Durban High Court has adjourned the murder trial of seven men accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane to April 2027.

All seven accused will remain in custody until the trial resumes. The matter was postponed on Thursday following weeks of proceedings during which the State presented evidence from more than 20 witnesses. The trial began in early October 2026. The seven accused are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande.

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They face several serious charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and firearm- and ammunition-related offences. KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the State has led evidence that includes video footage, vehicle-tracking data, ballistic evidence and financial evidence. She confirmed the case will return to the Durban High Court for the continuation of the trial and the presentation of further evidence in the State's case.

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NPA Details Evidence in AKA Murder Trial

Ramkisson-Kara said the matter had been adjourned to April 12 to May 14 2027. The trial was previously set down until November 6. AKA and Motsoane were killed outside the now defunct Wish restaurant on Florida Road on February 10 2023. The pair were shot dead in what prosecutors describe as a conspiracy.

The court has also heard detailed financial evidence. An FNB employee testified that R803,455 paid into Bright Circle's account was transferred to murder accused Mziwethemba Gwabeni within 84 seconds. That testimony formed part of the State's efforts to link payments to the alleged plot. Prosecutors have relied on a combination of communications, tracking and financial records.

Trial to Resume in April 2027

With the trial now paused for several months, the seven accused will stay behind bars. The case is expected to resume in April 2027, when the State will call further witnesses and present additional evidence. The families of the victims and the public will have to wait until then for the trial to continue. No bail was granted, and all accused remain in custody.