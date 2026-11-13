Thirteen killed in two Eastern Cape N2 crashes in less than two days

Six people died and six were injured when a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz truck near Mount Ayliff on Saturday, a day after seven people including a five-year-old boy died in a crash between Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi.

Six people died and six others were injured when a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a Mercedes-Benz truck collided on the N2 near Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Quantum was travelling from Alice when it collided with the truck, which was heading from Kokstad towards Mzamba, at about 7am. The dead are five men and a woman. Three people were seriously injured and three others sustained minor injuries. The six dead were believed to be university students heading home, although Binqose said their identities and whether they were students had not yet been formally confirmed.

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Head-On Collision Suspected Driver Fatigue

Preliminary information suggests the Toyota Quantum crossed into the path of the oncoming truck, resulting in a head-on collision, Binqose said. There is also a suspicion that driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.

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However, the exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain subject to police investigation, Binqose said. Emergency services attended to the injured before taking them away for treatment. The Saturday crash came a day after seven people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in a horror head-on collision on the N2 between Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to Binqose, one of the vehicles, a Suzuki seven-seater, was carrying eight occupants when it collided head-on with a light motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla. Two females and five males, including the young boy, died at the scene. The driver of the light motor vehicle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital together with the passenger from the other vehicle. Following that incident, two other vehicles were involved in a secondary collision and sustained minor injuries, Binqose said.

Drunken Driving Poor Visibility Fatal Factors

Drunk driving and poor visibility due to misty weather are believed to have been contributing factors to the Friday crash, he said. The two crashes have claimed 13 lives in less than two days on Eastern Cape roads.

Other recent road tragedies in the province include a crash on the R61 outside Aberdeen and an incident a week later in which six more people died when a truck carrying about 30 passengers to a traditional ceremony in the Port St Johns area overturned near Bizana. Rescue teams and emergency personnel remained active on the scene of the N2 crash, and motorists were urged to exercise caution, follow instructions from law enforcement officers and consider alternative routes where possible.