Seven killed including five-year-old boy in N2 multi-vehicle crash in Eastern Cape

A five-year-old boy was among seven people killed in a head-on collision on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on Friday. Drunk driving and misty weather were cited as contributing factors to the crash.

At least seven people, including a five-year-old boy, have died following a horrific multi-vehicle crash involving three cars on the N2 highway between Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi in the Eastern Cape.

The tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon when a Suzuki seven-seater carrying eight people collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla. The scene remains active with rescue teams and emergency personnel attending to the injured and providing necessary assistance. Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the details of the incident. He stated that the seven people who died at the scene were two women and five men, among them the young boy.

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Suzuki Driver Survives Crash

The only person in the Suzuki to survive the initial impact was rushed to the hospital along with the seriously injured driver of the Corolla. Binqose identified drunk driving and poor visibility due to misty weather as believed contributing factors to the crash. Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution, reduce speed, and comply with instructions from law enforcement officials. The road remains partially closed to traffic while officials manage the flow in the area.

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Secondary collisions occurred involving two additional vehicles, a Mazda SUV and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. The people inside these two vehicles escaped with minor injuries. Emergency rescue teams went to the scene to treat all injured parties and deal with the aftermath of the severe crash. This part of the N2 has seen some of the province's worst road disasters in recent memory.

Pattern of Accidents on N2

In June 2024, four people including a police member died when five vehicles collided near the Kei Cuttings. Binqose highlighted this past tragedy to underscore the recurring dangers of this specific stretch of road. Earlier in May, seven people died and 18 were hurt when a minibus taxi carrying workers from KwaNobuhle allegedly made a turn while drunk.

Additionally, a double-decker bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha veered off the road at the Kei Cuttings pass where the driver lost control. These events highlight a pattern of serious accidents on this corridor.