Seth Shezi discusses his journey from corporate analyst to luxury tastehunter. Discover how Obsidian Studio and his unique background shape the hospitality industry.

Seth Shezi operates at the intersection of culinary excellence and high-end brand strategy, establishing himself as a definitive voice in global luxury. He recently discussed his professional philosophy and career trajectory while having lunch at Story, a newly opened Moroccan-inspired tapas bar located in the affluent suburb of Illovo.

Shezi divides his professional life between London and Cape Town, where he leads Obsidian Studio, a creative direction and brand strategy agency. He consults for luxury hospitality establishments, creates digital content, and travels internationally as a "tastehunter" for The 50. This media company describes itself as an international platform connecting people to the world's best hospitality venues.

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From Corporate Analyst To Luxury Strategist

The core of Shezi's professional methodology stems from his early career experiences at Metropolitan. After declining the standard graduate program due to incompatible remuneration, he negotiated a direct analyst position with double the salary. Within four months, he volunteered to project-manage a major corporate initiative.

This aggressive approach resulted in three promotions and two salary increases during his first year, but it also created a deficit of 23 days in annual leave. The tipping point for his departure from corporate life occurred after he received an invitation to sail around the Venetian islands, which highlighted the unsustainable nature of his workload combined with his moonlighting role as a fashion commentator on breakfast television.

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Early Education In High End Service

Shezi's understanding of luxury service began during a gap year after graduating from the University of Cape Town. He secured a penthouse on St George's Mall and exhausted his monthly allowance within two weeks dining at the city's finest restaurants. His parents instructed him to find employment, leading him to Manolo, a restaurant he frequented as a customer.

His transition from diner to employee was swift because he understood client desires from personal experience. He knew exactly how he liked to be served and anticipated the needs of a demanding clientele. Within weeks of starting work, customers began requesting his service by name, distinguishing him from his fellow waiters and honing his ability to manage complex social relationships.

Childhood Influences And Creative Philosophy

Shezi's sensibility is rooted in a childhood that bridged two distinct socioeconomic environments. His mother's family possessed wealth and ordered clothes from London by catalogue, while his father's family lived in rural KwaZulu-Natal in rondavels with mud floors. Raised primarily by his grandmother, he absorbed a philosophy of kindness that emphasized acknowledging the humanity of others.

His grandmother insisted he greet homeless people at eye level when shopping in town, a lesson in empathy that informs his current professional interactions. Simultaneously, the solitude of his rural upbringing provided a creative education, teaching him that boredom sharpens imagination and encourages deep introspection.

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Current Projects And Media Presence

Shezi is currently recognized as a Celebrity MasterChef winner, an achievement he attributes to the fear of publicly humiliating himself as a food critic. He leverages this media visibility to support his work at Obsidian Studio and his consultations for global hospitality brands. His ability to discern the exceptional from the merely expensive remains central to his reputation as a tastehunter.

The politics of the rarefied world he inhabits require a nuanced approach to brand strategy and creative direction. Shezi continues to traverse the globe, applying his unique perspective on luxury and service to help clients connect with their audiences in meaningful and sophisticated ways.