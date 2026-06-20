ServiceNow HRSD Developer Role: Design, Configure, and Implement HR Service Delivery Solutions

We are hiring a ServiceNow Developer to design, configure, and implement HR Service Delivery (HRSD) capabilities on the ServiceNow platform. The role focuses on streamlining HR processes, enhancing employee experiences, and integrating with HRIS systems. Responsibilities include customizing HRSD modules, developing secure code, ensuring data security, supporting Agile teams, and providing user enablement. Required skills include HRSD implementation expertise, web development proficiency, and strong collaboration abilities.

A leading organization is seeking a skilled ServiceNow Developer to specialize in HR Service Delivery ( HRSD ) solutions. The primary responsibility involves designing, configuring, and developing HRSD capabilities on the ServiceNow platform to optimize HR workflows and elevate employee satisfaction.

The ideal candidate must be highly organized, self-motivated, and adaptable to shifting priorities. A solution-oriented approach, passion for technology, dedication to customer service, and the ability to perform under pressure are essential attributes. Key duties include configuring and customizing core HRSD modules such as HR Case Management, Employee Centre, HR Knowledge, HR Services Catalogue, Lifecycle Events, Document Management, and COE data structures.

The developer will design and implement record producers, catalogue items, UI policies, client scripts, business rules, Flow Designer flows, reports, and IntegrationHub actions. Building Journeys and Lifecycle Events for onboarding, offboarding, transfers, and other employee milestones is a critical task. Development tasks involve writing secure, maintainable code using JavaScript, Glide API, ServiceNow Scripted REST APIs, UI Scripts, and server-side scripting.

Integration responsibilities encompass connecting ServiceNow HRSD with HRIS/HCM systems like SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA, and Ariba, as well as identity platforms, e-signing services, and case intake channels via IntegrationHub, MID Server, and REST/SOAP protocols. The role also requires implementing role-based access controls (RBAC), security constraints, and contextual security to protect HR data. Additional responsibilities include adhering to platform governance, update set strategies, source control, naming conventions, and coding standards.

The developer must maintain comprehensive technical documentation covering design specifications, data models, flow maps, and runbooks. They will troubleshoot incidents and defects, conduct root cause analysis, and propose preventive measures. Support for release management, regression testing, and upgrade readiness for versions such as Washington and Zurich is required. Working within Agile/Scrum teams, the developer will engage in backlog refinement, estimation, sprint planning, demos, and retrospectives.

Collaboration with Product Owners, HR subject matter experts, ITSM teams, and security/compliance groups is necessary to align technical solutions with business objectives. The position also involves enabling HR practitioners through training on case handling, knowledge authorizing, and service catalogue usage. Required qualifications include proven experience in HRSD implementation and strong expertise in web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript/Glide.

Candidates must demonstrate the ability to configure ServiceNow using Business Rules, Client Scripts, advanced UI Policies, Flow Designer, ACLs, Script Includes, and UI Scripts. Excellent communication and collaboration skills are mandatory, along with the capability to gather and refine requirements from diverse internal and external stakeholders. The role demands a proactive individual who can deliver high-quality solutions that streamline HR operations and improve user experiences across the enterprise





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Servicenow Developer HRSD HR Service Delivery Servicenow Configuration Flow Designer Integrationhub HRIS Integration Javascript Glide Agile Scrum HR Technology

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