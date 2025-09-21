Serial Rapist Ramoadi William Minyuku Sentenced to Five Life Terms Plus 165 Years for Zebediela Crimes

Ramoadi William Minyuku, a serial rapist, was sentenced to five life terms plus 165 years in prison for a decade-long crime spree in Zebediela, finally bringing closure to the community. The Polokwane High Court imposed the sentence for multiple counts of rape and assault, including the targeting of minors. DNA evidence and the work of the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Unit (SECI) were crucial in securing the conviction and ending the community's fear.

Ramoadi William Minyuku, a 42-year-old serial rapist , has been sentenced to five life terms plus 165 years imprisonment for a decade-long reign of terror in the Zebediela community. The sentencing, handed down by the Polokwane High Court, brought closure to a community deeply scarred by his heinous crimes, which included the kidnapping, rape, and violation of numerous women and girls, some as young as 12 years old.

The culmination of a thorough investigation, spearheaded by the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Unit (SECI), finally brought Minyuku to justice, ending a protracted period of fear and uncertainty that had plagued the community. The meticulous work of Sergeant Mokgaetsi Predict Sema, utilizing DNA analysis and other forensic techniques, was pivotal in linking Minyuku to multiple violent assaults, revealing the true extent of his criminal activity, and providing irrefutable evidence to the court. The details of Minyuku's crimes paint a harrowing picture of his brutality. The acts of violence began in November 2014, when he broke into a home and raped a 12-year-old girl, marking the beginning of a sustained period of terror. Over the following years, his crimes escalated in frequency and depravity. Between May and June 2016, he repeatedly stalked the same child, threatening her with a knife and raping her during everyday errands. In a separate incident during this period, he targeted another young girl, subjecting her to a vicious rape and assault with a beer bottle, leaving her traumatized. The rapes often occurred in abandoned houses or secluded areas, indicating a calculated pattern of targeting vulnerable individuals and evading detection. In one instance, he met a 17-year-old girl on the street, dragged her into nearby bushes, and raped her multiple times after assaulting her with beer bottles. These brutal acts demonstrate the accused's complete disregard for human life and dignity. The cases were initially logged against an unknown suspect, leaving victims without any clear answers. The investigations were handed over to the SECI in 2024. Sergeant Sema’s diligent work, using DNA analysis, finally identified and arrested Minyuku, effectively ending the manhunt that had haunted the Zebediela community for nearly a decade. The court heard evidence on 26 separate counts, imposing sentences ranging from 5 to 15 years alongside five life terms, highlighting the severity of his crimes and the profound impact on the victims and the community. Despite most of the sentences running concurrently, the effective punishment translates to life imprisonment, ensuring that Minyuku will remain behind bars for the rest of his life, effectively removing him from society and preventing any further harm. The court also declared Minyuku unfit to ever possess a firearm, underlining the danger he posed to the community. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the sentence and praised the investigating team for their dedication and unwavering commitment to bringing Minyuku to justice. This successful prosecution serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and the unwavering pursuit of justice, offering a measure of solace and closure to the traumatized community of Zebediela. The swiftness and thoroughness of the investigation, followed by the severe sentencing, sends a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated and that perpetrators will be held fully accountable for their actions, reinforcing the importance of community safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Serial Rapist Rape Zebediela Sentencing DNA Evidence

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serial rapist receives five life sentences for terrorising Limpopo villagesThe prosecution argued that Minyuku had deliberately targeted society's most vulnerable members.

Read more »

Serial Rapist Sentenced to Multiple Life Terms in LimpopoA 42-year-old serial rapist, William Ramoadi Minyuku, has been sentenced to five life terms and 165 years in prison for terrorizing three Limpopo villages between 2011 and 2017. He was convicted on 23 charges including rape, kidnapping, and robbery, and declared unfit to possess a firearm. The court heard victim impact statements detailing severe trauma, leading to relocation for some victims. The NPA and Director of Public Prosecutions welcomed the sentencing outcome.

Read more »

Limpopo Serial Rapist Sentenced to Five Life Terms Plus 165 YearsWilliam Ramoadi Minyuku, a 42-year-old serial rapist, was sentenced to five life terms and an additional 165 years in prison by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane for terrorizing three villages in the Zebediela area. The conviction, based on 23 counts including rape, housebreaking, kidnapping, and robbery, highlights the severe impact of the crimes and the commitment of the justice system to bring perpetrators to justice. The sentencing followed the presentation of victim impact statements that detailed the lasting psychological and emotional trauma suffered by the victims. The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo welcomed the outcome, praising the investigative and prosecutorial work that led to the conviction.

Read more »