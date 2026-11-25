Manaki Lucia Sizane, 74, was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing eight jars of Douwe Egberts coffee worth R1,919.92 from an OK Foods store in Meyerton, Gauteng. She has 19 previous theft convictions dating from 1988 to 2026.

A 74-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years of direct imprisonment for stealing eight jars of coffee worth R1,919.92 from an OK Foods store in Meyerton, Gauteng.

Manaki Lucia Sizane was sentenced by the Meyerton Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to the theft of eight 200g jars of Douwe Egberts coffee, valued at R239.99 each. The National Prosecuting Authority said the incident occurred on September 11, 2026, when Sizane and another woman entered the store and concealed the coffee jars under their clothing before leaving without paying.

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CCTV Footage Identifies Suspects

The theft was discovered the following day when the store manager noticed during a stock check that the coffee was missing from the shelves. After checking the sales records and establishing that the products had not been sold, the manager reviewed the store CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the two women stealing the coffee.

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According to the NPA, the women returned to the store the following day, where the manager recognised them from the footage and alerted security personnel and the police. One woman managed to flee, while Sizane was apprehended and arrested. During court proceedings, Sizane pleaded guilty to theft and requested a non-custodial sentence.

Prosecutor Cites Extensive Criminal History

However, District Court Prosecutor Salome Brits argued that she should be sentenced to direct imprisonment, placing her extensive history of similar offences before the court. The State told the court that Sizane had 19 previous convictions for theft dating from 1988 to 2026. The prosecution also revealed that she had recently been sentenced by the Vereeniging Magistrates Court to a fine of R4,000 or eight months imprisonment for stealing Jacobs Kronung coffee valued at R1,529.91.

In handing down the sentence, the magistrate agreed with the State that Sizane had failed to demonstrate remorse and had not learnt from her previous convictions. The court also declared her unfit to possess a firearm.

Asset Forfeiture Unit Seizes Proceeds

In addition to the criminal proceedings, the NPA Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit secured two confiscation orders relating to the coffee theft cases in Meyerton and Vereeniging. The orders were valued at R1,919.92 and R1,529.91 respectively, bringing the combined value to R3,449.83. Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecutor and the Asset Forfeiture Unit for their work.

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The NPA said the involvement of the Asset Forfeiture Unit demonstrated its commitment to pursuing the proceeds and benefits of crime, regardless of their monetary value. It added that repeat offenders must be held accountable through the criminal justice system and reiterated its commitment to ensuring that crime does not pay. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the NPA remained committed to holding repeat offenders accountable and pursuing the proceeds of crime, regardless of their value. TimesLIVE reported the case.