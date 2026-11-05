Welkom man sentenced to three life terms and 653 years for 119 child sexual offences

Christiaan Francisco Fortleza van der Linde, 37, pleaded guilty to 119 charges including rape, grooming, and human trafficking of three children between 2015 and 2024. He received three life sentences plus 653 years, with the court ordering the fixed terms to run concurrently with the life sentences.

Christiaan Francisco Fortleza van der Linde, 37, has been sentenced to three life terms and an additional 653 years in prison by the Welkom Regional Court sitting as a dedicated Sexual Offences Court.

He pleaded guilty to 119 charges, including rape, grooming, child abuse, human trafficking, attempted murder and kidnapping. The offences took place between 2015 and 2024. He abused his first victim over several years from the age of 12 to 17, and later targeted a second child from the age of 11 to 14. A third child was also involved.

Also read Christiaan van der Linde Sentenced to Three Life Terms for Child Abuse

Abuser Exploited Trust to Film Victims

He used positions of trust to gain access to the children. The court heard that he repeatedly raped the children, filmed the abuse, and sold the images to a pornographic website. He also forced the second girl to help him create explicit photos of a third child without that child knowing.

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When the law caught up with him, he kidnapped and trafficked the second victim, tried to kill her and himself in an attempted murder-suicide incident, and destroyed electronic devices to hide evidence. Some images remain unaccounted for, meaning the victims could continue to be harmed. Magistrate Mrs Lafenya convicted him on all counts. The court ordered the fixed prison terms to run concurrently with the three life sentences.

He received five years per count for grooming, sexual assault, exposure to pornography, and making or holding child pornography. He was also given 15 years for attempted murder, five years for kidnapping, and three years for trying to destroy evidence and block justice. The court placed him on the National Register for Sex Offenders, banned him from ever working with children, stripped him of firearm rights, and banned him from using any electronic devices while in prison.

Investigator Led Prosecution Against Predator

He is declared unfit to own a firearm. Investigator Warrant Officer Jessica Saayman of the Welkom Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit led the case. Prosecutor Elma van Niekerk argued that the man deserved no mercy because he systematically targeted innocent children over many years. The State opposed the defence's request for a departure from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Life imprisonment should be imposed as the accused's behaviour was not a once-off mistake but a pattern of behaviour towards children over a long period of time, van Niekerk said. She told the court the abuse was a sustained, calculated pattern, not an isolated incident. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the case exposed a disturbing pattern of calculated abuse and manipulation.

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The accused's conduct was neither isolated nor a once-off lapse in judgement, but rather a sustained pattern of calculated and manipulative behaviour directed at children over an extended period, Senokoatsane said. The NPA remains committed to protecting children from sexual predators and ensuring that those who exploit their vulnerability and abuse positions of trust face the full consequences of the law, Senokoatsane said.

Victims Impacted by Deep Trauma

Court Preparation Officer Rosie Dube presented four victim impact statements showing how the abuse left the young victims suicidal and deeply traumatised. Two victims reportedly became suicidal. His guilty pleas spared the children from having to testify.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Solomon Lesia welcomed the sentence and commended Warrant Officer Jessica Saayman, Prosecutor Elma Van Niekerk, CPO Rosie Dube and all role players for ensuring that justice was served and that a dangerous predator is removed from society. Police urge parents to talk openly with children about body safety and to report any suspected abuse immediately by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Childline on 116.

The case is the latest in a string of serious child abuse cases in Welkom, a goldfields town in the Free State.