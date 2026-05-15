Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to Face Additional Charges in Thohoyandou Magistrates Court

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, a member of the Organised Crime Unit, is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court to face additional charges on Friday. He is currently in custody after the Pretoria Magistrates Court denied his bail application for firearm-related charges and having police dockets at his home. Police conducted a raid at his home, which led to the discovery of seven firearms, State ammunition, and police dockets. On Thursday, the Madlanga Commission Investigative Task Team added an additional charge against Nkosi linked to a matter from Thohoyandou, where a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms, and explosives. Police said Nkosi pretended to be a colonel from the South African Police Service (SAPS) head office and went to fetch the docket from the local police station, removing the confiscated dagga from police custody.

Suspended Organised Crime Unit member Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court to face additional charges on Friday. He is currently in custody after the Pretoria Magistrates Court denied his bail application for firearm-related charges and having police dockets at his home.

Police conducted a raid at his home, which led to the discovery of seven firearms, State ammunition, and police dockets. On Thursday, the Madlanga Commission Investigative Task Team added an additional charge against Nkosi linked to a matter from Thohoyandou, where a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms, and explosives.

Police said Nkosi pretended to be a colonel from the South African Police Service (SAPS) head office and went to fetch the docket from the local police station, removing the confiscated dagga from police custody





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi Organised Crime Unit Magistrates Court Additional Charges Pretending To Be A Colonel Fetching Docket Removing Confiscated Dagga Unlicensed Firearms Explosives Madlanga Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fadiel Adams bail application: Court hears he disobeyed prison rulesAdams returned to the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Wednesday to apply for bail, a move the State is currently opposing.

Read more »

Zingange unhappy SA title is no longer on the line against NkosiBoxer’s failure to make weight forces bout to become non-title clash

Read more »

Seemah Mangolwane joins new female-led podcast after leaving ‘Spreading Humours’Seemah will co-host the podcast alongside Munaka Muthambi, Nomthandazo Nkosi and Rei Nkuna.

Read more »

Two men sentenced for unlawful feeding of seals at Hout BayThe Wynberg Magistrates’ Court has handed down sentences to two men for their involvement in the illegal feeding and exploitation of Cape fur seals at Hout Bay Harbour, Cape {town} Etc reports.

Read more »