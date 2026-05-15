Sergeant Fannie Nkosi Charged with Defeating and Obstructing Justice in Latest Police Crackdown

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has been charged with sabotaging the investigation in a case involving the possession of illegal drugs and weapons by diverting the case docket to head office. His brother remains at the helm of a Tshwane security contract, even as it is being investigated following Nkosi's unlawful activities.

The net appears to be closing in on Sergeant Fannie Nkosi as police have added new charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice, stemming from his involvement in a case related to the illegal possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms, and explosives.

Nkosi misled local police by falsely claiming to have been sent by head office and misrepresenting his rank. The charges relate to incidents in Limpopo, with Nkosi allegedly tampering with evidence after the arrest. On April, Nkosi was arrested following the discovery of a stash of firearms, ammunition, and state-issued items in his house. Nkosi's bail application was denied, and his brother continues to hold a lucrative security contract in Tshwane worth almost R3-million





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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi New Charges Defeating And Obstructing Justice Case Related To Possession Of Dagga And Weapon Collusion With City Officials And ANC/EFF Memb Brother With A Security Contract In Tshwane

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