Separate Body Needed to Investigate Political Funding, Says IEC

Election observers and researchers call for a separate independent body to investigate financial transgressions in political funding, citing concerns about the IEC’s independence and limited investigative capacity.

A growing consensus among election observers, researchers, and media professionals suggests that while the public trusts the Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC ) to manage elections, the Commission should not be the body responsible for investigating financial transgressions related to political donations. Instead, a separate, independent body should be established to hold parties accountable for how they spend funds received from donors.

This view emerged prominently from a two-day Journalists Symposium held in Boksburg last Thursday and Friday, organized by My Vote Counts, an election policy monitor, and the South African National Editors’ Forum. The symposium focused on “unpacking money in politics,” examining how unregulated political funding has increased secrecy in financial accountability during elections and created opportunities for corruption.Participants, comprising election researchers, policy monitors, representatives from mainstream and community media, and IEC officials, agreed that the IEC’s investigative powers are limited due to constraints on its investigative capacity. Further, if the Commission conducts its own investigations, there is a risk that its independence could be perceived as compromised in the eyes of political parties and candidates. Some parties and individuals might feel unjustly targeted by the Commission’s actions and perceive it as biased against them.George Mahlangu, the IEC's deputy chief electoral officer for political funding, acknowledged that while the IEC has taken action against parties and sought penalties through Electoral Court rulings, it is questionable whether this role should be the Commission’s responsibility, as it could be perceived as compromising its independence. “But the question is, should the power to investigate lie with the IEC? We must guard against being blamed by parties; we must find a way to insulate the election management responsibility of the Commission so as not to compromise the IEC’s independence,” Mahlangu said. Currently, the IEC has two conflicting mandates – to manage elections and to oversee the use of donations received by parties or election contestants. “There is friction between these two mandates,” Mahlangu stated. This view was echoed by symposium participants, who added that the IEC’s independence would not only be compromised, but the body would also be perceived as targeting specific political parties, ultimately compromising its objectivity as an election management body. Currently, the IEC investigates transgressions and takes action against parties that fail to submit audited annual financial statements. It has also contracted external investigators to assist with this process. After its probe, the panel submits a report which is then used by the Commission to approach the Electoral Court for a ruling compelling a party to comply if found guilty. The Commission has also identified cases where financial statements have not been properly audited, with auditors often omitting to mention certain donations-in-kind. Some parties also conceal the donation or the donor, revealing only minimal information. The IEC's limited ability to act beyond the scope provided by existing legislation and its reliance on other bodies for investigations was seen as a weakness in the Political Funding Act (PFA). Section 14 (4) of the Act stipulates that the IEC should only investigate upon receiving a complaint and that the complainant must provide prima facie evidence of the transgression. A party that violates the Act faces an administrative penalty of R40,000 for failing to submit an audited financial statement. Other forms of transgression, such as failure to disclose a donation or its source, are also punishable, with penalties ranging from fines to possible imprisonment.IEC’s Matsobane Nkoko, from the political funding department, stated, “The legislation places certain responsibilities in the hands of independent auditors, which limits the IEC’s ability to hold parties accountable for expenditure on direct funding. The IEC cannot obtain raw information directly from parties but only from auditors. The concern is that some auditors may not be trustworthy given the corruption scandals involving a major auditing firm. “The law is very specific about what we can and cannot do to enforce accountability on party funding. We are restricted in our actions; the commission relies on the opinion of auditors on the annual audited statements of parties,” Nkoko said. The IEC’s register of parties lists over 500 political parties





