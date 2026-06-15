Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial: Defence Witness Denies Links to Firearm Network

Defence witness Qiniselani Buthelezi continued testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, denying connections to an alleged firearm supply network mentioned in a late witness's affidavit. The trial examines the 2014 killing of the soccer captain.

Defence witness Qiniselani Buthelezi , an inmate from KwaZulu-Natal, is scheduled to continue his testimony at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

This testimony follows the submission of an affidavit by the late key witness Simphiwe Buthelezi, which allegedly linked one of the accused, Ntanzi, to a firearm and ammunition supply network reportedly used by hitmen across South Africa. Ntanzi and his co-accused face charges for the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot and killed at the Vosloorus home of singer Kelly Khumalo's mother in Ekurhuleni.

During cross-examination last week, defence counsel Sipho Ramosepele questioned Qiniselani Buthelezi about whether he was aware of allegations linking him and Ntanzi to the firearm network, as purportedly stated by the late Simphiwe Buthelezi. The witness denied any knowledge, stating: "That is not true. I also think they are saying things that are not true about Simphiwe being my brother. I do not believe Simphiwe knew Ntanzi, and Ntanzi did not know Simphiwe either.

" The trial continues as the court examines the credibility of the late witness's affidavit and the connections, or lack thereof, between the accused and the alleged supply network. The case remains a highly publicized one, given the victim's prominence as a national soccer star and the circumstances of his death.

The defence appears to be challenging the reliability of the evidence presented by the late witness, aiming to create reasonable doubt about the accused's involvement in the murder and any related criminal networks. The proceedings are closely followed by media and the public, reflecting the ongoing national interest in achieving justice for Senzo Meyiwa over a decade after his tragic death.

The high court in Pretoria serves as the venue for this critical stage of the trial, where testimonies and evidence are scrutinized to determine the guilt or innocence of those charged





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Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Qiniselani Buthelezi Simphiwe Buthelezi Ntanzi Firearm Network North Gauteng High Court Kelly Khumalo

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