South Africa's state-owned satellite project now carries a R6.5-billion price tag with no cabinet approval or secured funding, drawing sharp criticism from opposition MPs over accountability and delays.

South Africa's ambitious plan to launch a domestic communications satellite has escalated to a R6.5-billion price tag, yet the strategy remains unapproved by cabinet and lacks any firm financial commitments. This significant cost escalation creates uncertainty for the state-owned broadcaster Sentech, which is attempting to secure infrastructure funding for a project that was valued at merely R5.2-billion in November 2024.

Escalating Budget and Funding Mechanisms

During a joint sitting of parliament's communications and science committees on Tuesday, Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope revealed the updated cost estimate to Members of Parliament. The comprehensive programme encompasses satellite manufacturing, launch operations, ground infrastructure, service platforms, and spectrum coordination, all now priced at R6.5-billion. Leshope confirmed that Sentech has formally applied to National Treasury's budget facility for infrastructure for this specific amount.

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While Sentech hopes for a funding outcome in the first quarter of 2027, the organization is exploring multiple alternative financing routes. These potential avenues include establishing a public-private partnership, securing debt from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation, and the New Development Bank. Leshope noted that although memoranda of understanding and non-disclosure agreements have been signed with various lenders, none have committed to providing actual funding as of this stage.

Cabinet Approval Hurdles and Strategic Timelines

Communications Director-General Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani clarified that the cabinet memorandum currently resides with the office of Communications Minister Solly Malatsi. Malatsi had requested consultations with the Finance Minister before proceeding, and a response has since been received indicating that the finance ministry supports the project in principle. Jordan-Dyani emphasized that a previous 2016 cabinet direction for South Africa to develop its own satellite capabilities did not constitute formal approval of the current strategy.

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Once the strategy receives final cabinet approval, it must be gazetted for a 30-day period allowing for public comment before returning to cabinet for final sign-off. Leshope estimated that approximately five years will pass from the moment of approval to the actual satellite launch, though he acknowledged that other prospective technology providers have indicated this timeline could be significantly shortened.

The initial timeframe of 2028 for deployment was partly dictated by the expiration of existing contracts with foreign satellite providers around that year. Jordan-Dyani stated that the investment is expected to generate a return, with profit margins anticipated within four to five years of operation. Sentech currently estimates that it pays between R300-million and R400-million annually to foreign satellite providers, while broader national spending on foreign satellite capacity exceeds R30-billion per year.

Parliamentary Criticism and Accountability Concerns

Members of Parliament across the political spectrum expressed scathing criticism regarding the project's management and lack of clear direction. Communications Committee Chair Khusela Diko characterized the approach as indefinite, stating the government seems to operate on a we will get to it when we get to it basis. She highlighted that the committees, which are supposed to meet quarterly to review the strategy, had not held such a meeting since April 2025.

Science Committee Chair Lusizo Makhubela pointed out the absence of clear lines of accountability within the project structure. DA MP S'bongiseni Vilakazi described the report presented to parliament as wholly inadequate for a project of this financial scale, while his colleague Tumelo Ramongalo warned that when everyone is responsible for the outcome, nobody is ultimately held accountable for failures.

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MK Party MP Adil Nchabeleng argued that the document presented was not a strategy and lacked even an inclination toward one. EFF MP Suzan Thembekwayo questioned why the Treasury was not being compelled to fund the sovereign satellite directly. ANC MPs pressed officials on questions regarding local manufacturing capabilities, strict deadlines, and the exact amount of money spent to date, while Science Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina warned that further delays could undermine stakeholder confidence in the project.