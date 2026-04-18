Senior Test Analyst Role Focuses on Ensuring Business Solution Integrity

A senior test analyst position is open, requiring extensive experience in manual and automated testing, SQL, and Agile methodologies to ensure the successful implementation and operation of complex business solutions. Key responsibilities include designing and executing various testing types, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and validating solutions against specified requirements and standards.

The central objective of this Senior Test Analyst position is to meticulously conduct testing activities of a sophisticated nature, with the overarching goal of guaranteeing the seamless and successful implementation of critical business solutions. This involves the proactive design, development, and administration of a comprehensive suite of intricate tests and evaluations.

These rigorous assessments are designed to proactively identify and pinpoint any potential issues, defects, or deviations within a product prior to its official general release. The scope of these testing activities encompasses a wide array of crucial areas, including the meticulous tracking and resolution of defect fixes, thorough functional and non-functional testing to assess performance and usability, the validation of system enhancements to ensure they operate as intended, the testing of entirely new applications to confirm their stability and functionality, the resolution of fixes for reported incidents to restore service, and the critical execution of disaster recovery testing. This disaster recovery testing is vital for ensuring business continuity and includes assessing changes to systems or business products that could impact recovery processes. A fundamental aspect of the role is to rigorously verify and validate that the intended solution not only meets all stated requirements and specifications that guided its initial design and development but also operates effectively within the mandated required standards and established frameworks. This ensures compliance and reliability. Furthermore, the Senior Test Analyst will be instrumental in providing essential technical support related to testing and evaluation efforts on projects that range from medium to high complexity. This role necessitates close and collaborative partnerships with project managers, dedicated testing teams, and various functional teams embedded across the business. This collaborative approach is paramount to delivering robust client application support and ensuring the smooth, uninterrupted operation of IT services. The Senior Test Analyst will also be responsible for executing operational processes that are themselves of medium to high complexity and scale, requiring a deep understanding of operational workflows and their potential impact. The repetition of this responsibility underscores the critical nature of operational process execution within the scope of this role, highlighting the need for precision and efficiency in managing and executing these complex tasks on a significant scale. This dual focus on both testing for new solutions and ensuring the smooth execution of existing operational processes makes this a pivotal role within the IT department. A foundational requirement for this role is a Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a closely related field, which is considered essential. Additionally, holding an advanced testing certification, such as ISTQB CTAL, is highly desired. The ideal candidate will possess over four years of demonstrable experience as a Senior Test Analyst, with a proven track record in manual testing, significant SQL experience, and a substantial background in testing within an Agile development environment. A strong and comprehensive knowledge of various testing methodologies, including functional testing, system testing, integration testing, and regression testing, is essential for success in this position. Proven experience in rigorously testing complex user interfaces is also a critical requirement. Candidates must possess an excellent understanding of core testing concepts and a clear appreciation for the integral role of Quality Assurance (QA) within Agile development methodologies and Scrum management techniques. While not strictly mandatory, experience with API testing, proficiency with automated testing tools, and familiarity with systems like Remedy or similar Configuration Management (CM) tools are considered desirable. Further desired skills include knowledge of systems performance testing and user acceptance testing. Direct experience testing using an automated test tool such as Quality Center (QC), QTP/Selenium, TestComplete, Robot Framework, or any comparable tool is also a significant advantage for prospective candidates





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