Senior SQL Developer Opportunity in Financial Services

A financial services firm is seeking a Senior SQL Developer to enhance critical tax systems and data operations. The role involves database design, performance optimization, troubleshooting, ETL development, and production support within a dynamic, analytical environment. Ideal candidates possess extensive experience, leadership potential, and a strong understanding of the SDLC.

Are you a highly analytical individual with a passion for leveraging data to solve complex challenges and drive optimal performance? Do you excel at unlocking valuable insights and constructing resilient database solutions? A prominent financial services organization is actively recruiting a Senior SQL Developer to join a pivotal team. In this impactful role, your specialized skills will be instrumental in supporting essential tax systems and ensuring the seamless execution of data operations. This represents a significant career opportunity to engage with sophisticated, enterprise-scale systems, collaborate alongside seasoned professionals, and play a crucial part in molding data-driven strategic decisions. If your professional aspirations align with a fast-paced, meticulously analytical setting where accuracy and efficiency are paramount, this position is tailor-made for you.

The responsibilities encompass a broad spectrum of database development and management. You will be actively involved in the conceptualization and design of relational database architectures for forthcoming development initiatives, ensuring a robust and scalable foundation. A key aspect of the role involves adeptly troubleshooting any SQL objects that encounter failures, ensuring continuous system stability. Furthermore, you will provide essential support to the broader development team, assisting them in identifying and resolving application performance bottlenecks. This will involve the skillful utilization of tools such as SQL Profiler, alongside the optimization of SQL queries and the fine-tuning of indexing strategies to maximize efficiency.

Adherence to established coding standards and established processes will be a fundamental requirement, ensuring consistency and maintainability across all developed solutions. Close collaboration with Business Analysts will be vital, working together to precisely define project scope and objectives, meticulously track project milestones, judiciously decide on development priorities, and provide regular, comprehensive progress reports to both team leaders and Business Analysts. Your contribution will extend across every stage of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), from the initial gathering of requirements and architectural design through to the detailed development, rigorous testing, and final deployment phases.

A significant component of your work will involve the development and thorough testing of Extraction, Transformation, and Load (ETL) processes, ensuring the efficient and accurate movement and manipulation of data. Beyond development, you will provide critical support for production databases, a responsibility that demands vigilance and prompt action. This includes regular monitoring of production environments to proactively identify potential issues and responding effectively to any database-related incidents. In extreme circumstances, this may necessitate bringing the database down or taking it offline to prevent further complications.

The role also emphasizes the ongoing monitoring and optimization of database management systems concerning their performance, security posture, backup and recovery procedures, and overall data integrity. To be considered for this position, candidates should possess a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or Mathematical Sciences. Alternatively, a Matriculation certificate combined with a minimum of 8 to 10 years of demonstrable experience as a SQL developer within a team-based software development environment will be considered.

Crucially, a minimum of 5 years of experience specifically as a Senior SQL developer, again within a team context and software development setting, is required, with a demonstrated track record of leading development efforts within a team. The ability to thrive in a collaborative team environment is essential, including the capacity to receive mentorship, provide mentorship to junior team members, and actively collaborate on common design models, potentially utilizing UML. A strong and comprehensive understanding of the entire SDLC process, including the relevant tools and techniques, particularly as they are applied within various software development methodologies, is a prerequisite.

This is an exceptional opportunity to work within a mission-critical operational environment where your profound SQL expertise will directly influence and underpin vital financial systems and the organization's crucial decision-making processes. You will benefit from a flexible hybrid working model, allowing for a healthy work-life balance, and will have the privilege of collaborating with a team of highly experienced and dedicated professionals. This role offers the chance to take full ownership of high-value, data-intensive solutions, driving innovation and delivering tangible results. Do not miss this chance to advance your career in a dynamic and rewarding sector. Apply Now to become a key contributor to our success.





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Senior SQL Developer Financial Services Database Architecture Performance Optimization ETL

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