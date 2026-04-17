Senior Software Engineer - Technical Leadership & Quality Advocate

Seeking a seasoned Senior Software Engineer to lead high-quality software product development. This role involves technical standard guardianship, team mentorship, CI/CD architecture, and ensuring system performance and compliance. Focus on eliminating technical debt and protecting PII.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a highly experienced and passionate engineer who approaches software development with a craftsman's mindset. This role transcends a typical coding position, offering a leadership opportunity to champion the creation of exceptional, interconnected software products.

The successful candidate will serve as the ultimate custodian of technical excellence, a guiding light for the development team, and the mastermind behind our sophisticated continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. Your responsibilities will span the entire software ecosystem, encompassing "vertical slices" of functionality. This means you will be involved in diverse areas, from the foundational Account and Balance APIs to the intricate details of our underlying infrastructure. A core objective will be to guarantee the optimal performance, stringent compliance, and unwavering stability of our systems. A key tenet of this position is the unwavering commitment to adhering to Enterprise Architecture (EA) standards. This includes, but is not limited to, the adoption and implementation of the latest Long-Term Support (LTS) versions of .NET. Proactive identification and remediation of technical debt will be a continuous endeavor, executed with a sharp focus on safeguarding sensitive data. Crucially, you will be instrumental in ensuring that absolutely no Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is ever stored within our databases. Leading by example is paramount. This involves actively participating in and taking the lead on code reviews, embedding principles of performance and compliance from the earliest stages of development. Furthermore, you will be expected to nurture the growth of junior team members through dedicated mentorship. This will be achieved through effective pair programming sessions and fostering an environment of deliberate practice, where continuous learning and skill refinement are actively encouraged. This role demands an individual who not only possesses deep technical acumen but also embodies a strong sense of ownership and a commitment to building robust, secure, and maintainable software solutions. The ideal candidate will be adept at navigating complex technical challenges, driving innovation, and fostering a collaborative and high-performing team culture. Your contributions will directly impact the quality and reliability of our products, making this a highly visible and impactful role within the organization. The "Campsite Rule" ethos is implicitly encouraged, meaning you should always leave things better than you found them, a philosophy that extends to code, documentation, and team processes. This role is for someone who dreams in code, builds with purpose, and leads with integrity





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