Senior Software Engineer, Applied AI - Build and Ship Reliable AI Products in a Regulated Insurance Environment

The role involves designing, building, and operating AI agent systems that power our client's products. This means owning the full arc: architecture, evaluation pipelines, production reliability, guardrails, and the backend integrations that connect agents to real enterprise data. You will set the engineering standards the rest of the team follows. Evaluation is a first-class responsibility here, not a QA afterthought. Securing an agent means architecting enforcement outside the model; defences sit at the execution boundary, not inside the system prompt. Compliance with POPIA and GDPR is an architectural decision you make at the start, not a checkpoint at the end. The architectural decisions you make in this role will be the ones every subsequent engineer builds on. You will have demonstrated experience building and shipping AI agent systems in production, ownership of an evaluation pipeline for a production AI system, debugging production AI failures, and implementing guardrails.

Our client who builds AI agents as products, systems that operate autonomously across business functions, handle real customer interactions, and deliver measurable outcomes within a regulated insurance environment, is looking for a Senior Software Engineer, Applied AI.

This is not an experimentation function. The focus is on shipping reliable AI products. You will be part of a small, high-impact team building something from the ground up. There are no layers of separation, no handoffs to QA, DevOps, or external teams.

You own what you build. Your work will directly shape how AI is experienced by real customers in a regulated environment. It is complex, meaningful, and visible





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Agent Systems Regulated Insurance Environment Evaluation Pipelines Production Reliability Guardrails Backend Integrations LLM Reasoning Deterministic Enforcement Input Validation Output Filtering Execution-Layer Prompt Injection Defence CI/CD For Agentic Systems Graph-Based Agentic Orchestration Frameworks Mlops Practices Monitoring Observability Cost Management For Inference Workloads Bachelor's Degree In Computer Science Software Engineering Information Technology Artificial Intelligence Data Science Or A Related Field

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How custom software solutions are saving South African businesses from R40,000+ subscriptionsCodehesion will save your business money, while also building bespoke solutions that meet your business’s exact needs.

Read more »

Graduate Software Engineer (CPT Onsite) – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

All recommendations followed to clear senior cops in Phala Phala probe: SAPSThe SAPS came under fire from MPs who probed it about a decision to clear officers, even though they were found to have conducted themselves unlawfully following the Phala Phala farm theft.

Read more »

Senior Software Engineer, Applied AI - Build and Ship Reliable AI Products in a Regulated Insurance EnvironmentThe role involves designing, building, and operating AI agent systems that power our client's products. This includes setting engineering standards, evaluating AI products, securing agents, implementing guardrails, and integrating AI systems with real enterprise data. The successful candidate should have experience building and shipping AI agent systems in production, demonstrating a strong track record in AI product development and reliability.

Read more »