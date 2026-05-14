Senior Software Engineer, Applied AI - Build and Ship Reliable AI Products in a Regulated Insurance Environment

The role involves designing, building, and operating AI agent systems that power our client's products. This includes setting engineering standards, evaluating AI products, securing agents, implementing guardrails, and integrating AI systems with real enterprise data. The successful candidate should have experience building and shipping AI agent systems in production, demonstrating a strong track record in AI product development and reliability.

Our client who builds AI agents as products, systems that operate autonomously across business functions, handle real customer interactions, and deliver measurable outcomes within a regulated insurance environment, is looking for a Senior Software Engineer, Applied AI.

This is not an experimentation function. The focus is on shipping reliable AI products. You will be part of a small, high-impact team building something from the ground up. There are no layers of separation, no handoffs to QA, DevOps, or external teams.

You own what you build. Your work will directly shape how AI is experienced by real customers in a regulated environment. It is complex, meaningful, and visible





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AI Agent Systems Reliable AI Products Regulated Insurance Environment Complexity Meaningfulness Visibility Ownership Evaluation Secure Guardrails Integration Production Reliability Evaluation Pipeline Production AI System POPIA GDPR Architectural Decisions Evaluation Responsibility Production Failures Agent Degradation LLM Reasoning Deterministic Enforcement Input Validation Output Filtering Execution-Layer Prompt Injection Defence CI/CD For Agentic Systems Graph-Based Agentic Orchestration Frameworks Mlops Practices Monitoring Observability Cost Management Inference Workloads Bachelor's Degree In Computer Science Software Engineering Information Technology Artificial Intelligence Data Science Or A Related Field Exceptional Experience And Demonstrated Capabi

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