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Senior Software Developer Requirement

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Senior Software Developer Requirement
Software DeveloperSenior Software DeveloperOnline Learning Platform
📆2026/05/09 15:53:00
📰ITOnlineSA
99 sec. here / 21 min. at publisher
📊News: 106% · Publisher: 63%

Wanted by a dynamic Online Learning Platform, this news text highlights the requirement for a Senior Software Developer with 5+ years of experience in developing software solutions in modern technologies such as C#, PHP, REST APIs, SQL Server, MySQL, Docker, Kubernetes, and AI-based development. The ideal candidate will take ownership of their work and contribute to the team's success, drive innovation, and foster a high-performance, supportive team environment.

Design, develop, and maintain software solutions, taking ownership of your work while actively contributing to team projects as the next Senior Software Developer wanted by a dynamic Online Learning Platform .

Desired qualifications include: - Degree/Diploma in Software Development - 5+ years in a Senior Development position using relevant technologies including C#, PHP, . NET Core, ASP. NET MVC, RESTful API, SQL Server, MySQL, SSIS, SSRS & Power BI The ideal candidate will: - Develop robust and maintainable applications using C#, ASP. NET Core, and RESTful API integrations within an Agile development environment - Build and maintain modern web applications using ASP.

NET, . NET Core, related Microsoft technologies (.

NET 6/7/8) - Design, develop, and consume RESTful APIs for seamless integration with internal and external systems - Create and maintain relational databases in SQL Server and MySQL, including writing optimized queries, stored procedures, and scripts - Participate in code reviews ensuring adherence to coding standards, security practices, and scalability requirements - Troubleshoot, debug, and enhance existing applications ensuring they perform optimally in production environments - Collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications - Identify opportunities to improve processes, systems, and software quality - Stay updated on the latest technologies in database management, GenAI-Assisted development, and API development to drive modernization and efficiency - Experience using Git-based source control and CI/CD pipelines to support automated deployment and software lifecycle management - Take initiative in leading small Project teams, delegating tasks, and ensuring timely delivery of milestones Required skills: - Comradery and teamwork - Experience using Agile development methodologies, Scrum, and Kanban boards - Understanding of SCRUM Credits and Sprint Backlogs - Experience in ORMs and mapping controllers in ASP.

NET Core (e.g., EF Core, ASP. NET Core MVC and MVC Data Annotations) - Experience using Linux, Docker, and Kubernetes in container orchestration

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ITOnlineSA /  🏆 16. in ZA

Software Developer Senior Software Developer Online Learning Platform C# ASP.NET Core Mysql SQL Server Restful API SQL Server And Mysql SSIS SSRS & Power BI Agile Development Environment Comradery And Teamwork Agile Development Methodologies Docker Linux Kubernetes AI-Based Development

 

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