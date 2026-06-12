Senior ServiceNow Risk and Compliance Engineer

Join a global tech services firm as a senior ServiceNow specialist, driving code optimization, new feature development, and comprehensive risk and compliance solutions while documenting best practices and collaborating with stakeholders across the organization.

A leading global technology services firm is seeking an experienced ServiceNow professional to join its risk and compliance team. The role involves reviewing and streamlining existing codebases, including APIs and interfaces, while also driving the development and conception of new features that align with enterprise risk management objectives.

Candidates will be responsible for creating and maintaining comprehensive documentation such as user guides, operational manuals, and best‑practice guidelines that support both technical teams and end users. A strong background in information technology, demonstrated through a relevant degree and at least five years of hands‑on experience in ServiceNow environments, is essential.

The successful applicant will possess deep expertise in JSON, Java, and JavaScript, and will have a proven track record of developing and integrating complex solutions using REST API, NOW API and SAP OData services. In addition, the individual must be comfortable translating intricate business requirements into scalable technical designs, while ensuring adherence to technical governance standards and promoting continuous improvement of existing solutions.

The ideal candidate will bring substantial experience in enterprise risk and compliance, as well as integrated risk management frameworks. Practical knowledge of SAP reporting, OData integration, and the ability to align technical deliverables with regulatory expectations are crucial. The position requires a Scaled Agile Framework (SaFE) certification and a ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist designation in Risk and Compliance (CIS‑RC).

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to engage effectively with stakeholders at all organizational levels, from senior executives to operational staff, and to communicate complex technical concepts in clear, actionable terms. Resilience under pressure, a proactive mindset for process innovation, and a collaborative attitude toward knowledge sharing and upskilling of colleagues are key personal attributes sought for this role. This full‑time opportunity offers a dynamic environment where technical excellence meets strategic risk management.

The organization values professionals who can balance high‑level conceptual thinking with meticulous attention to detail, and who thrive in agile, cross‑functional teams. Candidates will be expected to contribute new ideas that enhance process efficiency, support robust governance, and drive the evolution of the ServiceNow platform within the enterprise.

If you are a self‑motivated, results‑oriented individual with a passion for risk mitigation, compliance automation, and continuous learning, this role provides a platform to make a significant impact on the company's risk posture and digital transformation journey





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Servicenow Risk Management Compliance API Integration Agile

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B-BBEE compliance ‘costs companies a lot, with no benefit’South African firms of various sizes and ownership regard compliance with broad-based black economic empowerment as too costly for their businesses, with no discernible benefit to justify the cost, according to a survey conducted by two firms.

Read more »

B-BBEE compliance ‘costs companies a lot, with no benefit’South African firms of various sizes and ownership regard compliance with broad-based black economic empowerment as too costly for their businesses

Read more »

FSCA Seeks Financial Compliance Analyst with Crypto ExpertiseThe Financial Sector Conduct Authority is hiring an analyst to ensure compliance among financial services providers, with a key focus on analyzing financial statements, identifying sector trends, and investigating crypto-related risks and breaches.

Read more »

Senior ServiceNow Risk & Compliance Engineer with SAP Integration ExpertiseSeeking an experienced IT professional with a minimum of five years in ServiceNow, specializing in risk and compliance modules, JSON/JavaScript development, and integration with REST, NOW, and SAP ODATA APIs. The role requires advanced documentation skills, Agile SaFE certification, and a proactive mindset for process improvement and knowledge sharing.

Read more »