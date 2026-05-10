Senior SAPS Officers and Civilian Arrested in Gauteng for Illicit Precious Metals Trading and Corruption

Civilian, two senior officers from SAPS arrested for alleged illegal dealing in precious metals and corruption-related offences in Gauteng. Major-General Firoz Khan and Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa are among the arrested individuals. Ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating within the country's mineral and resource sectors. Suspected to have links to internal corruption.

Two senior officers within the South African Police Service (SAPS), together with a civilian, have been arrested in Gauteng following an intensive investigation into alleged illegal dealing in precious metals and corruption-related offences .

The arrests, which took place over the weekend, form part of a wider crackdown on criminal networks suspected of profiting from the illicit trade of valuable. According to SAPS, the breakthrough came after Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS) conducted a detailed investigation into allegations of unlawful precious metals transactions. The operation culminated in the execution of a J50 warrant of arrest, leading to the detention of the suspects





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng Arrested Precious Metals Trading Corruption-Related Offences J50 Warrant Of Arrest Major-General Firoz Khan Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations (GCI-O Intensive Investigation Allegations Of Unlawful Precious Metals Transa Execution Of A J50 Warrant Of Arrest More Senior Levels Internal Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Counterfeit goods worth R17 mln seized in nationwide SAPS crackdown - SABC NewsSAPS has warned consumers against buying counterfeit and illicit goods.

Read more »

SAPS arrest two senior officials and a civilian in illegal precious metals dealing caseSAPS have confirmed the arrest of two senior officials and a civilian allegedly linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption.

Read more »

Two senior police officers and civilian arrested in illegal precious metal dealingTwo senior police officers and a civilian have been arrested following an investigation into allegations of illegal precious metal dealing. The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Magistrate's Court on Monday facing multiple serious charges.

Read more »

Civilian Arrested in South Africa with Two Senior Police OfficersThis news text reveals that a prominent businessman, arrested along with two senior police officers, is a key figure in the security industry. It also mentions the arrest of a third suspect and the involvement of Hawks and the Crime Intelligence unit in the case related to corruption and the illicit trade of precious minerals.

Read more »