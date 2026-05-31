Senior SAP Developer - Retail Focus on S/4HANA, ECC, Fiori/UI5 and IS-Retail Solutions

We are seeking an experienced Senior SAP Developer with a strong background in retail-specific solutions. The role involves leading the technical development and optimization of our SAP landscape (S/4HANA and ECC), with a particular emphasis on designing scalable RICEFW components and driving the SAP Fiori/UI5 user experience strategy. You will apply your expertise in SAP IS-Retail to align complex business logic with superior user interfaces. Key responsibilities include advanced ABAP programming, performance tuning for large data volumes, building custom Fiori applications, managing the Fiori Launchpad, creating retail-focused enhancements for processes like Merchandise Management and Pricing, and integrating SAP with third-party retail systems. You will also troubleshoot production issues under pressure and support system upgrades, ensuring high availability and performance in a retail environment.

As a Senior Developer , you will be the technical backbone of our SAP environment spanning both S/4HANA and ECC platforms. Your role will encompass designing, developing, and optimizing scalable RICEFW solutions while leading the SAP Fiori / UI5 user experience strategy.

A critical aspect will be applying your in-depth knowledge of SAP IS-Retail to translate intricate business requirements into exceptional, user-friendly interfaces. Core responsibilities include designing, coding, and maintaining complex ABAP programs using object-oriented ABAP, reports, interfaces, conversions, enhancements, forms, and workflows. You will also conduct thorough performance tuning employing tools like SQL Trace, Runtime Analysis, and code profiling to manage substantial retail data volumes efficiently.

Additionally, you will design and build custom SAP Fiori applications, including transactional, analytical, and fact sheet types, utilizing SAPUI5, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS. Configuration and maintenance of the Fiori Launchpad, covering catalogs, groups, and target mappings, will be part of your duties. A significant focus will be on retail-specific engineering, developing tailored solutions for essential retail processes such as Merchandise Management, Pricing & Promotions, Inventory Management, POS Integration, and Sales Audit.

You will construct and support interfaces connecting SAP with external retail applications like Warehouse Management Systems, Transportation Management Systems, and pricing engines. Integration tasks will involve using RFC, IDocs, Web Services including SOAP and REST, Proxies, and Middleware solutions such as SAP PI/PO or CPI. The role demands swift troubleshooting of critical production issues within tight Service Level Agreement frameworks and providing support for system upgrades and migrations, ensuring minimal disruption to retail operations.

This position is central to maintaining a robust, high-performance SAP ecosystem that meets the dynamic needs of the retail sector. The developer will act as a bridge between technical implementation and business value, ensuring that the SAP landscape not only supports but enhances retail processes from backend logistics to customer-facing interactions. Mastery of both traditional ABAP and modern Fiori technologies is essential, as is the ability to understand and innovate within the specific context of retail.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate a blend of deep technical expertise, problem-solving agility, and a keen eye for user experience design, all while navigating the complexities of large-scale retail data and integrations. This role offers the opportunity to shape the technological direction of a retail-focused SAP environment, contributing directly to operational efficiency and strategic goals





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SAP Developer Senior Developer S/4HANA ECC RICEFW Fiori UI5 SAP IS-Retail ABAP OO-ABAP Retail Merchandise Management Pricing Inventory POS Integration SAP PI/PO CPI Web Services REST SOAP Idocs RFC

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