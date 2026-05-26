Senior SAP ABAP Developer Wanted for Dynamic Global IT Environment

We are looking for a skilled SAP ABAP Developer to join our dynamic global IT environment. The role focuses on HR Data Management solutions for workforce master data and process management, including reporting, information management, and self-service functionalities. As a senior developer, you will be responsible for developing programs, function modules, and reports based on functional requirements, creating interfaces with different integration technologies, and ensuring clean and efficient code. You will also be responsible for understanding business requirements to translate them into technical solutions, documenting work in the required format, and managing general queries of colleagues and stakeholders. The ideal candidate will have strong problem-solving and analytical skills to troubleshoot issues and optimize processes, as well as the ability to communicate effectively with HR teams and stakeholders. Any ABAP / SAP / HANA certification is advantageous, but not a requirement.

We are looking for an experienced SAP ABAP Developer to join a dynamic global IT environment focused on delivering innovative IT solutions and enterprise applications.

The role focuses on HR Data Management solutions for workforce master data and process management, including reporting, information management, and self-service functionalities. As a senior developer, you will be responsible for developing programs, function modules, and reports based on functional requirements. You will also be responsible for creating interfaces with different integration technologies, ensuring clean and efficient code, and understanding business requirements to translate them into technical solutions.

Additionally, you will be responsible for documenting work in the required format, managing general queries of colleagues and stakeholders, and possessing strong problem-solving and analytical skills to troubleshoot issues and optimize processes. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of modern integration technologies, exposure to Agile methodologies, and experience with JIRA, xRay, and Confluence. The ability to communicate effectively with HR teams and stakeholders is also essential.

While any ABAP / SAP / HANA certification is advantageous, it is not a requirement. We are looking for a team player who can work collaboratively with the HR team to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of the business. If you are a skilled SAP ABAP Developer with a passion for delivering high-quality solutions, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

The role is based in a dynamic global IT environment, and you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, including HR Data Management solutions for workforce master data and process management. You will be responsible for developing programs, function modules, and reports based on functional requirements, creating interfaces with different integration technologies, and ensuring clean and efficient code.

You will also be responsible for understanding business requirements to translate them into technical solutions, documenting work in the required format, and managing general queries of colleagues and stakeholders. The ideal candidate will have strong problem-solving and analytical skills to troubleshoot issues and optimize processes, as well as the ability to communicate effectively with HR teams and stakeholders.

We are looking for a skilled SAP ABAP Developer who can work collaboratively with the HR team to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of the business. If you are a skilled SAP ABAP Developer with a passion for delivering high-quality solutions, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

The role is based in a dynamic global IT environment, and you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, including HR Data Management solutions for workforce master data and process management. You will be responsible for developing programs, function modules, and reports based on functional requirements, creating interfaces with different integration technologies, and ensuring clean and efficient code.

You will also be responsible for understanding business requirements to translate them into technical solutions, documenting work in the required format, and managing general queries of colleagues and stakeholders. The ideal candidate will have strong problem-solving and analytical skills to troubleshoot issues and optimize processes, as well as the ability to communicate effectively with HR teams and stakeholders.

We are looking for a skilled SAP ABAP Developer who can work collaboratively with the HR team to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of the business. If you are a skilled SAP ABAP Developer with a passion for delivering high-quality solutions, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAP ABAP Developer HR Data Management Workforce Master Data Process Management Integration Technologies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lead Developer API - IT-OnlineAre you a seasoned Lead Developer with a passion for API development and identity management solutions? This is an exciting opportunity to step into a leadership role where you will drive technical strategies, build scalable systems, and mentor high-performing development teams.

Read more »

SAP EWM Functional Lead Drives Implementation and IntegrationThe role involves leading and mentoring functional teams, coordinating internal and external resources to deliver SAP implementations, conducting business requirement workshops, preparing AS‑IS and TO‑BE documents, managing integration testing across modules, overseeing migration, cut‑over, go‑live preparation and post‑go‑live support, handling tickets within SLA, configuring SAP modules, raising and testing change requests, and maintaining functional documentation. Candidates need 4‑6+ years of SAP experience, expert knowledge of SAP EWM and related modules, strong analytical and problem‑solving skills, and the ability to manage authorisation roles and security testing.

Read more »

SAP ABAP Developer (Senior) at Sabenza IT & RecruitmentWe are looking for an experienced SAP ABAP Developer (Senior) to join a dynamic global IT environment focused on delivering innovative IT solutions and enterprise applications.

Read more »

SAP EWM Functional Lead Drives End-to-End ImplementationsThe role involves leading and mentoring functional teams, coordinating internal and external resources, and delivering SAP EWM implementations. Responsibilities include gathering business requirements, preparing AS‑IS and TO‑BE documentation, integration testing with PP, PM, SD, MM and LE modules, migration and cut‑over support, go‑live preparation, post‑go‑live support, ticket resolution within SLA, configuration changes, change request management, functional specification writing, testing, and maintaining all SAP functional documentation. Candidates need an IT degree, 4-6+ years of SAP experience, expert knowledge of SAP EWM and related modules, strong analytical and problem‑solving skills, and the ability to manage authorisation roles and security testing.

Read more »