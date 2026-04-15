Senior Project Manager - Financial Systems

Seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager for a 3-year fixed-term contract to lead the delivery of cross-functional financial systems initiatives, enhance data capabilities, and improve operational efficiency. Role requires strong governance, stakeholder management, and IT project leadership experience.

A significant opportunity has arisen for a seasoned Project Manager to join a dynamic organization on a fixed-term contract. The primary objective of this pivotal role is to spearhead the successful delivery of multifaceted financial systems initiatives. This involves not only driving project execution but also concurrently enhancing the organization's data capabilities and optimizing operational efficiencies across a broad spectrum of departments.

The successful candidate will assume full accountability for the entire project lifecycle of multiple IT-driven financial programs. This comprehensive responsibility spans from the initial conceptualization and meticulous planning phases right through to the final delivery and closure of projects. A critical component of this role will be to ensure unwavering alignment with all relevant regulatory frameworks, to uphold robust governance practices, and to consistently deliver tangible, measurable value across both systems and established processes.

The demanding nature of this environment necessitates an individual who is adept at operating at a senior leadership level, demonstrating confidence in engaging with a diverse array of stakeholders. This includes fostering productive relationships with internal teams, external service providers, and various oversight structures. A key challenge will be the adept balancing of ambitious timelines, stringent budgets, and inherent project risks.

The responsibilities of this Project Manager will be extensive, encompassing the end-to-end leadership of enterprise-wide financial systems projects. A core focus will be to ensure that all project deliveries are meticulously aligned with established governance frameworks and the overarching operational priorities of the organization. The role will also involve providing crucial technical input into the ongoing evolution and effective implementation of sophisticated financial systems solutions. This technical guidance will be underpinned by a relentless pursuit of efficiency improvements and the maximization of delivered value.

Furthermore, the Project Manager will be instrumental in driving significant improvements in the organization's data analytics capabilities. This enhancement will be geared towards supporting more informed and robust financial reporting, thereby enabling better strategic decision-making. A vital aspect of the role will be the effective coordination of stakeholders drawn from various departments. This coordination is essential to foster alignment, ensure clear and consistent communication channels, and prevent silos.

The Project Manager will be responsible for producing highly structured reports and for confidently presenting progress updates to established governance forums, ensuring transparency and accountability at all times. In addition to these strategic responsibilities, the incumbent will be expected to meticulously apply structured project management practices throughout the entire project lifecycle. This includes diligently managing delivery to ensure that all project outputs not only meet the defined scope but also adhere to stringent quality standards and critical timelines.

Financial tracking will be a key responsibility, ensuring strict adherence to budgetary expectations and preventing cost overruns. The role also mandates the meticulous management of formal project closure processes, ensuring that all projects are concluded in strict alignment with established governance requirements and best practices. To be considered for this exciting opportunity, candidates are required to possess a relevant undergraduate qualification, specifically in Information Technology Systems or an equivalent closely related field, at an NQF Level 7 standard.

A minimum of approximately 8 years of professional experience is essential, with a significant portion of this, at least 5 years, having been spent operating at a senior management level. Crucially, candidates must have a substantial background specifically within IT systems environments, with a demonstrable and important exposure to financial systems. Proven experience in successfully delivering large-scale IT projects, from their initial conception through to comprehensive implementation and ongoing monitoring, is a non-negotiable requirement.

A practical and working understanding of financial governance frameworks is also vital, including familiarity with frameworks such as the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and environments aligned with Treasury directives. In addition to these technical and governance proficiencies, candidates must possess a strong working knowledge of standard MS Office tools. A valid driver’s license is a mandatory requirement for this position.

Beyond the technical and experience prerequisites, the ideal candidate will bring exceptional communication abilities, a highly structured and analytical approach to problem-solving, and the capacity to operate with the utmost discretion and unwavering professionalism. A keen attention to detail, a proactive problem-solving capability, and the ability to effectively manage complexity are paramount for success in this demanding environment. This is a fixed-term contract opportunity, scheduled for a duration of 3 years, and will be based in Pietermaritzburg. The role will involve standard monthly hour expectations, fully aligned with a full-time employment contract. If you have a proven track record of leading large-scale financial systems projects and possess a sophisticated understanding of how to navigate complex governance environments, this role presents a compelling and rewarding next step in your career.





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Project Management Financial Systems IT Delivery Governance Stakeholder Management

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