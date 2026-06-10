Senior Process Automation Engineer Position in Financial Services

We are looking for a senior Process Automation Engineer (Workplace Productivity) to join a leading financial services organisation with operations in South Africa and internationally. The role focuses on using intelligent automation to drive productivity improvements. Key responsibilities include identifying automation opportunities, designing solutions with Azure AI Foundry, Logic Apps and Functions, implementing automations, and ensuring their ongoing support and governance. The ideal candidate will have strong communication skills, be able to work under pressure, and hold a relevant degree. This is an opportunity to make a significant impact on business operations through automation.

We are recruiting a Process Automation Engineer ( Workplace Productivity ) on behalf of our client - a leading financial services organisation with a significant presence across South Africa and internationally.

This is an exciting opportunity for a senior automation professional to drive meaningful productivity improvements across the business through intelligent automation and process engineering. The key objective of this role is to identify, design, and implement automation solutions that streamline business operations - leveraging a blend of RPA, AI-driven tools, and process improvement methodologies to deliver tangible results. Identify and evaluate opportunities for process improvement and automation across the organisation.

Assess business and process requirements, proposing the most optimal solution - whether automation-based, a hybrid approach, or pure process improvement. Design, develop, implement and maintain intelligent automation solutions using Azure AI Foundry, Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions. Implement automations, ensure governance, apply learnings, and empower business units and end users. Coordinate activities across agreed projects, including full stakeholder management throughout the delivery lifecycle.

Document and support test plans and test scripts for all system changes and updates. Liaise with Project Managers, internal teams, and external vendors/suppliers to plan and deliver projects. Provide ongoing support and maintenance of established automations, resolving issues in collaboration with stakeholders. Required skills include proficiency with Azure AI Foundry, Azure Logic Apps, and Azure Functions.

The ideal candidate will possess excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to engage across all levels of the organisation. They should be adept at facilitating workshops and driving alignment across teams. Strong time management is essential, with the ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines. A relevant degree qualification is required, such as in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related field.

This senior position offers a chance to make a real impact on business productivity within a major financial services firm operating in South Africa and globally. The role blends technical automation development with stakeholder collaboration and project management responsibilities. Candidates will be expected to use their expertise in Microsoft Azure automation tools to build and maintain solutions that improve operational efficiency.

The job involves continuous improvement of processes and technologies, ensuring that automation initiatives align with business goals and deliver measurable benefits. The successful applicant will work closely with various departments, external partners, and end users to understand needs, design appropriate solutions, and ensure smooth implementation and ongoing support. This is a strategic role that requires both deep technical knowledge and strong interpersonal skills to drive transformation and adoption of intelligent automation across the organisation





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Process Automation Engineer Workplace Productivity Financial Services Azure AI Foundry Azure Logic Apps Azure Functions RPA AI-Driven Tools Process Improvement Automation Solutions Senior Automation Professional South Africa International Presence

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