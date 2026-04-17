Senior Networking Consultant - Strategic Advisory Role

Seeking an experienced Senior Networking Consultant for a permanent, client-facing role focused on high-level networking design strategies and advisory services for enterprise clients. This is a strategic, non-implementation position requiring deep Cisco expertise and strong business acumen.

Our professional services division is actively searching for a seasoned Senior Networking Consultant to join our esteemed team on a permanent basis. This is a client-facing position of significant strategic importance, exclusively dedicated to high-level networking consultancy.

The ideal candidate will be instrumental in delivering expert guidance, formulating robust network design strategies, and offering invaluable advisory services to enterprise clients spanning a diverse array of industries. It is crucial to understand that this role does not involve hands-on implementation or direct network build activities. You will not be tasked with physical deployments, intricate configurations, or routine break-fix troubleshooting. Instead, your primary function will be to serve as a trusted advisor, adept at translating complex business requirements into elegant and optimal network architectures. This will involve recommending industry-leading, best-practice solutions and ensuring that our clients derive maximum strategic and operational value from their networking investments. Your responsibilities will include conducting thorough network assessments, detailed audits, and comprehensive gap analyses for our clientele. You will be responsible for designing and presenting sophisticated, high-level network architectures, as well as crafting effective migration strategies and actionable optimization roadmaps. This will encompass a wide range of networking domains, including Local Area Networks (LAN), Wide Area Networks (WAN), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), data centre infrastructure, cloud connectivity solutions, and network security. A key aspect of this role involves advising clients on Cisco-centric networking technologies, developing future-proofing strategies, and ensuring that their network infrastructure aligns seamlessly with their overarching business objectives. You will also provide critical strategic consultancy throughout both the pre-sales and post-sales phases of client engagements. This will involve leading workshops, planning proof-of-concept initiatives, and delivering compelling executive-level presentations. Close collaboration with our internal delivery teams is essential to guarantee that proposed designs are not only technically feasible but also precisely meet client requirements, without you undertaking the direct implementation work. Staying abreast of the latest emerging networking trends, understanding Cisco's product roadmaps, and adhering to industry best practices are paramount for delivering thought leadership to our clients. Furthermore, you will play a vital role in mentoring junior consultants, contributing significantly to the continuous refinement and enhancement of our consultancy methodologies. Essential qualifications for this role include holding a current and valid Cisco certification at the Professional level or higher. Acceptable certifications include CCNP Enterprise, CCNP Security, CCNP Data Center, or any CCIE track. A CCIE certification is strongly preferred. In terms of experience, a minimum of 8 years of relevant networking experience is required, with at least 4 of those years spent exclusively in a pure consultancy or advisory capacity, focusing on design, strategy, and client-facing architecture roles. A proven track record of successfully delivering complex networking consultancy engagements to mid-to-large enterprise clients is a prerequisite. You must possess deep technical knowledge of core Cisco technologies, including routing and switching, SD-WAN, wireless networking, network automation, and security integration. Strong business acumen is essential, enabling you to articulate complex technical concepts effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. The role necessitates a valid driver’s license and the use of your own vehicle, as client visits within the Durban and greater KwaZulu-Natal region will be a requirement. If you are a strategic thinker who finds fulfillment in solving intricate networking challenges through expert consultancy rather than direct implementation, and you meet the specified Durban residency and Cisco certification criteria, we strongly encourage you to submit your application. This is an exceptional opportunity to leverage your expertise in a highly influential and rewarding role





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