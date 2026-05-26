Senior Network Security Engineer Position Opens for On‑Site Tier 2/3 Support and Project Leadership

A leading technology firm is recruiting a seasoned Senior Security Engineer to provide advanced on‑site support, manage incidents, and drive network security initiatives across Cisco infrastructures. The role blends hands‑on troubleshooting with design, implementation, and documentation responsibilities.

The company is currently hiring for an experienced Senior Security Engineer who will be stationed on the client's site, delivering Tier 2 and Tier 3 support while bolstering the existing permanent support team.

The primary assignment is to manage first‑line support calls, but the successful candidate will also be heavily involved in network security projects, including design, implementation, and ongoing operational support. Key responsibilities include the handling and resolution of 1st line support tickets and incidents. The engineer will be charged with configuring, implementing, and maintaining Cisco security infrastructure, which encompasses a broad array of services such as firewalls, VPNs, and identity management solutions.

In addition, the role requires the development and upkeep of technical documentation and the enforcement of security standards across the organization. Candidates must possess a minimum of five years of hands‑on experience in network security engineering and hold a tertiary qualification. A key requirement is certification as a Cisco Certified Specialist - Securing Networks with Cisco Firewalls (FTD/FMC), which demonstrates the ability to work with Cisco's flagship firewall product families.

Expertise in Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is also mandated, indicating familiarity with managing user identity and access policies within a network. Beyond the technical skillset, the role requires strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, the ability to document processes clearly, and the capacity to collaborate with a range of stakeholders, from field technicians to senior management. The engineer will likely take part in the design and rollout of new security measures, contributing to the organization's overall security posture.

The position promises a dynamic work environment where the engineer will not only address day‑to‑day operational issues but also shape the future of the network security architecture. It offers the opportunity to work closely with organizational teams, influence security best practices, and stay updated with the latest developments in Cisco security solutions. The firm notes that the role will involve on‑site presence, meaning the engineer will be embedded with the client's core operations.

This proximity allows for rapid response to incidents, real‑time collaboration on projects, and a deeper understanding of the client's security needs. With an emphasis on real‑time troubleshooting, architectural contribution, and documentation, this Senior Security Engineer role is suited for professionals who are looking to combine technical expertise with strategic project leadership in a fast‑paced environment.

The company is also interested in ensuring that candidates have a comprehensive understanding of firewall and VPN technologies, and that they can effectively apply these concepts within the context of local and wide‑area network environments. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proficiency with both hardware‑based and software‑defined security solutions, leveraging Cisco's solution suite to address diverse security challenges.

In summary, the firm offers an opportunity for a highly skilled security professional to take on a multifaceted role that includes incident resolution, system design, implementation, and ongoing support within a sophisticated Cisco environment. The blend of tactical support and strategic contribution makes this position an attractive option for advanced security engineers seeking to apply their expertise to a broad range of technical challenges while shaping the future of network security.





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