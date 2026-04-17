Senior .NET Web Developer Sought for Enterprise Application Enhancement

A prominent organization is actively seeking an experienced Senior .NET Web Developer to play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing existing enterprise-grade web applications, while also spearheading the design and development of new components. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of the current product architecture and business domain, coupled with a proven ability to collaborate effectively with business analysts to refine requirements and deliver high-quality solutions. This role demands a proactive approach to refactoring, optimizing, and modernizing codebases to ensure long-term maintainability, scalability, and adaptability. Responsibilities include assessing and improving application performance, reliability, and high availability, as well as creating robust unit and integrated system tests. The successful applicant will also be responsible for producing comprehensive technical documentation and conducting in-depth root cause analysis for defect resolution. Experience with building, packaging, and deploying applications onto various platforms is essential, along with a strong background in .NET Core, C#, modern front-end technologies like Angular and React, RESTful APIs, web application security, and SQL Server. A tertiary qualification in a relevant IT field or substantial hands-on experience is required.

We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Senior .NET Web Developer to join our dynamic team. This pivotal role involves a dual focus on maintaining and enhancing our existing suite of enterprise-grade web applications, ensuring their continued reliability and performance, while simultaneously driving the design and development of innovative new components. These new components are essential to support our evolving business needs and to keep us at the forefront of our industry.

The successful candidate will be expected to cultivate a profound understanding of our current product architecture and the intricacies of our business domain. This deep knowledge will be instrumental in collaborating effectively with business analysts, meticulously refining requirements, and translating these into robust, high-quality solutions that meet and exceed expectations. A significant aspect of this position involves the ongoing refactoring, optimization, and modernization of our existing codebases. This commitment to code hygiene is paramount to ensuring long-term maintainability, fostering scalability for future growth, and guaranteeing adaptability to emerging and future requirements.

The developer will also be tasked with the critical responsibility of assessing and actively improving application performance, reliability, and high availability capabilities across all deployed environments. This includes proactive identification of bottlenecks and the implementation of solutions to guarantee seamless operation. To ensure the integrity and functionality of our software, the creation of comprehensive unit tests and integrated system tests is a core responsibility. These tests will rigorously validate that both new and existing functionality operates precisely as intended. We also value strong support throughout the testing phases, working collaboratively with QA teams to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

Producing clear, concise, and detailed technical documentation is another vital facet of this role. This documentation will serve as a valuable resource, outlining system architecture, detailing individual components, and providing essential operational guidelines for both development and operations teams. When issues arise, the developer will conduct in-depth root cause analysis (RCA) to meticulously identify and resolve defects within our complex, integrated systems. The final stages of development involve the critical process of building, packaging, and deploying applications onto various application servers or cloud platforms, ensuring smooth, reliable, and efficient release cycles.

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a closely related field is preferred. Alternatively, candidates with a Matric qualification and more than 8-10 years of hands-on development experience within a custom software development environment, marked by multiple production releases per year, will be strongly considered. We require strong proficiency in .NET C#, with demonstrable expertise in developing enterprise-grade web applications. Experience with VB.NET will be considered an advantage.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Senior Web Developer in a multi-tiered .NET application environment is essential, complemented by at least 10 years of overall experience as a Front-End Developer. Practical experience with modern web technologies is a must, including JavaScript/TypeScript, Angular (Version 6 and above), ASP.NET, HTML5, and React. A solid understanding of RESTful frameworks is expected, alongside experience working with JSON and XML-based data exchange. Furthermore, a good working knowledge of web application security principles, including common vulnerabilities and best-practice prevention techniques, is crucial.

The ideal candidate will possess strong collaborative skills, demonstrating an ability to work effectively within cross-functional teams and translate complex use cases or user stories into intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. Advanced knowledge of ASP.NET and C# .NET is required, including a deep understanding of JavaScript, CSS, XML, TypeScript, and HTML. Practical experience working with Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS), preferably IIS 7 and later, is also beneficial. A strong understanding of XML and JSON message structures, including namespace management, schema utilization, and structured data handling, is expected.

Solid experience with SQL and relational database development, specifically Microsoft SQL Server (2008 and later) and Azure SQL, is a prerequisite. Proficiency with version control systems such as Git or other industry-standard tools is also necessary. The successful candidate will demonstrate strong proficiency in .NET Core and C# development, with a deep understanding of object-oriented programming principles, multithreading, memory management, and techniques for achieving optimal application performance.

A proven track record in designing, developing, and consuming RESTful APIs, adhering to REST principles and ensuring endpoint scalability, security, and high performance, is essential. Strong experience identifying and resolving web-based security vulnerabilities, with solid knowledge of the OWASP Top Ten and hands-on collaboration with cybersecurity teams, is highly valued. Proven experience delivering enterprise-scale web applications with substantial active user bases, including solutions involving user registration, secure access control, role management, transactional processing, and integrated payment mechanisms, is a significant advantage.

The candidate must be skilled in diagnosing and resolving production issues related to application performance and transactional failures, operating effectively under pressure by rapidly reviewing activity logs and application logs to drive issues to meaningful resolution.





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senior .NET Developer Web Application Development Angular C# Restful Apis Software Engineering Enterprise Applications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior .NET Developer - Wealth Management Digital TransformationJoin a leading JSE-listed financial organization and play a pivotal role in its Wealth Management digital transformation. This opportunity involves designing and developing transactional websites, line-of-business systems, and digitizing client journeys. You will lead and mentor a team, collaborate with stakeholders, resolve complex technical issues, and drive the optimization of scalable, reliable, and secure platforms. A strong understanding of .NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+, creative thinking, and the ability to work under pressure are essential.

Read more »

Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng CenturionIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Senior Web Developer at Sabenza IT & RecruitmentIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Senior Web Developer at Sabenza IT & RecruitmentIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Senior SQL DeveloperIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Senior SQL Developer Opportunity in Financial ServicesA financial services firm is seeking a Senior SQL Developer to enhance critical tax systems and data operations. The role involves database design, performance optimization, troubleshooting, ETL development, and production support within a dynamic, analytical environment. Ideal candidates possess extensive experience, leadership potential, and a strong understanding of the SDLC.

Read more »