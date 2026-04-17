Seeking an experienced Senior .NET Web Developer to design, develop, and maintain enterprise-grade web applications. This role requires deep expertise in C#, .NET Core, Angular, and RESTful APIs, along with a strong focus on performance, security, and scalability. The ideal candidate will collaborate with cross-functional teams, conduct root cause analysis, and ensure high-quality code delivery.

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Web Developer to join our dynamic team. The role involves a blend of maintaining and enhancing existing functionalities while simultaneously designing and developing new components to address evolving business requirements. A crucial aspect of this position is developing a profound understanding of our current product architecture and the intricate business domain it serves. This necessitates close collaboration with business analysts to meticulously refine requirements and subsequently implement robust, high-quality solutions that meet and exceed expectations.

The ideal candidate will be adept at refactoring, optimizing, and modernizing existing codebases. This ensures not only long-term maintainability but also enhances scalability and adaptability to future technological advancements and business needs. A significant focus will be placed on assessing and improving application performance, reliability, and high availability capabilities across all operational environments, guaranteeing seamless user experiences. To ensure the integrity and functionality of our applications, the Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating comprehensive unit tests and integrated system tests. These tests are paramount for validating that both new and existing functionalities operate precisely as intended. Furthermore, the role includes supporting broader testing processes by developing and executing detailed functional test scenarios during the development lifecycle.

A key deliverable will be the production of clear and detailed technical documentation, which will serve as a definitive guide to the system architecture, individual components, and operational guidelines. When issues arise, the candidate must possess the ability to conduct in-depth root cause analysis (RCA) to accurately identify and resolve defects within our complex, integrated systems. The process extends to building, packaging, and deploying applications onto application servers or cloud platforms, ensuring that release cycles are consistently smooth and reliable.

This position requires a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a closely related field. Alternatively, candidates with a Matriculation certificate and 8-10 years of extensive hands-on development experience within a custom software development environment, characterized by multiple production releases annually, will be considered. Essential technical skills include strong proficiency in .NET C#, with a proven track record in developing enterprise-grade web applications; experience with VB is considered an advantage. A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Senior Web Developer within a multi-tiered .NET application environment is mandatory, complemented by at least 10 years of overall experience as a Front-End Developer.

Practical experience with modern web technologies such as JavaScript/TypeScript, Angular, ASP.NET, HTML5, and React is expected. A solid understanding of RESTful frameworks, including hands-on experience with JSON and XML-based data exchange, is crucial. Furthermore, a strong working knowledge of web application security principles, encompassing common vulnerabilities and best-practice prevention techniques, is a significant requirement. The role also emphasizes strong collaborative skills, enabling effective teamwork within cross-functional teams and the ability to translate use cases or user stories into intuitive user interfaces.

Advanced proficiency in Angular (Version 6 and above) with a focus on building scalable, component-based front-end applications is highly desirable. Deep knowledge of ASP.NET and C# .NET, including a thorough understanding of JavaScript, CSS, XML, TypeScript, and HTML, is essential. Practical experience working with Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS), preferably IIS 7 and later, is also a key requirement. A strong understanding of XML and JSON message structures, including namespace management, schema utilization, and structured data handling, is important.

Solid experience with SQL and relational database development, specifically Microsoft SQL Server (2008 and later) and Azure SQL, is necessary. Familiarity with version control systems like Git, or other industry-standard tools, is expected. The candidate must demonstrate strong proficiency in .NET Core and C# development, with a deep understanding of object-oriented programming principles, multithreading, memory management, and techniques for achieving optimal application performance.

A proven track record in designing, developing, and consuming RESTful APIs, adhering to REST principles and ensuring endpoint scalability, security, and high performance, is a key differentiator. Strong experience in identifying and resolving web-based security vulnerabilities, with solid knowledge of the OWASP Top Ten and hands-on collaboration with cybersecurity teams, is highly valued. Proven experience delivering enterprise-scale web applications with substantial active user bases, including solutions involving user registration, secure access control, role management, transactional processing, and integrated payment mechanisms, is essential.

The ability to skillfully diagnose and resolve production issues related to application performance and transactional failures is paramount. Operating effectively under pressure by rapidly reviewing activity logs and application logs to drive issues to meaningful resolution is expected. This role calls for a self-starter who is highly self-motivated, possesses a strong sense of ownership, and can drive tasks and initiatives to completion.

Resilience and emotional maturity, the ability to receive feedback constructively without being easily offended, and maintaining professionalism in all interactions are key personal attributes. Calmness and composure under pressure, with the ability to work effectively in high-stress environments while consistently delivering results, are crucial. A strong team player, with prior experience in leading or mentoring development teams being advantageous, is essential.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, coupled with strong interpersonal abilities suited to engaging with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, are required. Finally, a high attention to detail and a strong commitment to producing clean, maintainable, and high-quality code, alongside the proven ability to conduct root cause analysis in complex, integrated environments, especially under severe operational pressures, will ensure success in this role.





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Senior Web Developer .NET Core C# Angular Restful Apis Web Application Development Software Engineering Technical Documentation Root Cause Analysis Application Performance

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