NPA probes harassment allegations against senior advocate Garth Hulley SC

The NPA is assessing harassment, intimidation and sexual violence threat allegations against senior advocate Garth Hulley SC, a former evidence leader at the Zondo Commission, while an interim protection order stands.

The National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng is assessing allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats of sexual violence against a senior advocate, Garth Hulley SC, a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

NPA Assesses Harassment Claims Against Garth Hulley

Hulley is the former evidence leader of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, through its Sexual Offences and Community Affairs unit, is looking into the matter. The complainant has raised serious concerns about her safety. She alleges persistent harassment, unwanted advances, intimidation and threats of sexual violence.

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An interim protection order was granted by the Randburg magistrate's court under the Protection from Harassment Act. Kganyago said the SOCA unit is assessing the circumstances to establish the complainant's needs and identify appropriate victim-support interventions. The police will investigate further, while People Opposing Women Abuse will assist by providing victim support. The NPA said it recognises the importance of ensuring victims of gender-based violence and harassment receive necessary support, guidance and assistance through relevant victim-support structures.

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It said it deals with all matters without fear, favour or prejudice. Kganyago said the matter comes at a significant time as the country prepares to observe the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. The campaign reminds South Africans of the urgent need to confront gender-based violence and protect vulnerable persons.

Johannesburg Society of Advocates Responds

The Johannesburg Society of Advocates said it is aware of social media reports and the interim protection order concerning allegations against its member. In a statement signed by Johannesburg Bar Council chair Myron Dewrance SC, the society said the member denies the allegations and that the interim order is not a final finding. The society said messages being circulated contain threats to kill and sexually violate a woman, together with degrading racist language.

It condemned such language and threats without reservation, whoever made them and whoever they are directed at. The society said threats of violence, gender-based violence and racism have no place in South Africa or the legal profession. It said it takes the allegations seriously, is monitoring court proceedings and will consider what action under its own disciplinary processes is appropriate. The society said no member is above the law or beyond accountability.

It said it will not prejudge the outcome and asked the public and the profession not to do so, adding that the complainant's safety and dignity must be respected and her identity should not be exposed.