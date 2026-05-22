Senior Java Engineer - Enterprise Applications and Backend Architecture

The ideal candidate is an experienced software engineer with strong backend development expertise, a deep understanding of distributed systems, and the ability to lead technical initiatives across the software development lifecycle. The role involves the development of scalable, secure, and high-performance enterprise grade Java applications and services with a strong focus on architectural decision-making.

We are looking for a Senior Java Engineer to design, build, and maintain scalable, secure, and high performance enterprise applications. The ideal candidate is an experienced software engineer with strong backend development expertise, a deep understanding of distributed systems, and the ability to lead technical initiatives across the software development lifecycle.

The role involves the following responsibilities: 1. Design, develop, test, and maintain enterprise grade Java applications and services 2. Lead backend system architecture and technical solution design 3. Collaborate with frontend developers, DevOps engineers, product owners, and business stakeholders 4.

Mentor junior and mid level engineers 5. Participate in CI/CD pipeline improvements and deployment processes 6. Contribute to technical documentation and architectural decision





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Software Development (Engineer) Java Spring Boot Spring Framework REST Apis Kubernetes Containers CI/CD Practices Git Authentication Protocols Security Best Practices

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