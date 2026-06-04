Senior Java Backend Developer for High-Volume Telecom Data Platform

Join an innovative tech company as a Senior Java Backend Developer to build and scale microservices for a real-time telecommunications Customer Data Platform. You will work on high-throughput data processing, cloud infrastructure (AWS), and collaborate in a fully remote agile team. Ideal for engineers passionate about clean code, distributed systems, and AI-assisted development.

Our client is an innovative, fast-growing tech company that provides a cutting-edge Customer Data Platform (CDP) specifically built for the global telecommunications sector. They unlock real-time, high-volume subscriber data to help mobile network operators instantly deliver personalized customer experiences.

Unlike anything else in the industry, their platform processes billions of events daily. They are looking for an experienced Java Backend Developer who loves high-scale engineering, clean code, and solving complex data routing challenges. As a Senior Backend Developer, you will take ownership of designing, building, and scaling their core server-side logic. You will focus on developing high-throughput, low-latency microservices that ingest and process massive telecom data streams.

Working in an agile, fully remote team, you will collaborate closely with Data Engineers, UI Engineers, and Solutions Architects to keep their SaaS platform robust, secure, and incredibly fast. Core Backend Development: Design, develop, test, and maintain robust, scalable backend applications and RESTful APIs using Java and modern frameworks. High-Volume Architecture: Build and optimize low-latency microservices capable of handling highly transactional real-time data streaming and event processing.

Data Integration: Collaborate with data engineering teams to transform, route, and efficiently store complex customer data profiles. Cloud & DevOps: Deploy and manage microservices within cloud environments (primarily AWS), utilizing Docker containerization and supporting CI/CD automation pipelines. Engineering Excellence: Ensure designs strictly comply with performance, scalability, and security specifications. Write clean, readable, and highly testable code.

Code Quality & Mentorship: Lead code reviews, enforce coding standards, and help mentor mid-level and junior developers in the team. Continuous Improvement: Investigate alternative technologies, frameworks, and architectural patterns to keep pushing the platform's capabilities forward. Market-average experience with AI-assisted development tools such as Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Windsurf, or similar code-generation platform. Proven track record of building and optimizing distributed backend systems that process big data or high-throughput events.

Core Language: Deep mastery of Java (Java 11 / 17 or higher preferred) and Object-Oriented Design patterns. Frameworks: Extensive experience with the Spring Ecosystem, specifically Spring Boot, Spring Security, and Spring Data. Data & Streaming: Solid understanding of event-driven architectures and real-time streaming tools (e.g., Apache Kafka, AWS Kinesis, or similar). Cloud Environment: Hands-on experience working natively with AWS services (EC2, ECS, EKS, Lambda, S3, or DynamoDB).

Containers & Tools: Familiarity with Git, Maven/Gradle, and containerization via Docker or Kubernetes. Testing: Strong commitment to test-driven development (TDD), unit testing (JUnit, Mockito), and integration testing. Excellent analytical and problem-solving mindset-thrives on tracking down bugs in distributed systems. Strong communication and collaboration skills, comfortable working in a highly autonomous, fully remote team environment.

An agile mindset with a focus on delivering incremental, high-quality features against timeline goals





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