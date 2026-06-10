Senior IT Technician Vacancy at Established Managed Services Firm

An experienced Senior IT Technician is sought for a hands‑on, client‑facing role within a small technical team at a well‑known managed services company. Responsibilities cover server & cloud administration, desktop support, RMM monitoring, and occasional after‑hours work in Gqeberha.

A reputed managed services business is extending an opening for a seasoned Senior IT Technician to strengthen its technical squad. The position demands a proactive, hands‑on professional capable of taking charge of daily operations across a spectrum of client sites.

Responsibilities range from installing, maintaining, and upgrading Windows Server environments to overseeing backup cycles, disaster recovery drills, and the daily health of Microsoft 365 services encompassing Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, and licensing. The role is equally hands‑on with client‑desktop support, troubleshooting printers, drivers, updates, and general Windows issues, as it is strategic with the monitoring of client environments via remote management utilities and the swift response to system alerts.

This role sits under the Operations Manager and joins a tight‑knit technical cohort dedicated to delivering premium IT assistance and fostering client satisfaction. The ideal applicant will bring a minimum of five years of hands‑on experience in IT support or systems administration, preferably cultivated within a managed services setting. Core proficiencies required include deep Windows Server know‑how, spanning installation, routine maintenance, migration pathways, and upgrade workflows.

Expertise in Active Directory is essential with a strong command over group policy creation, DNS structuring, and organizational unit management. The candidate must also demonstrate familiarity with Microsoft 365 administration and collaboration tooling, as well as competency in hardware troubleshooting and upgrades covering storage, memory, and peripheral components. A solid grounding in networking fundamentals-covering TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Wi‑Fi, and basic firewall principles-is expected.

Preferred skill sets encompass experience with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD); hybrid identity concepts; multi‑factor authentication; familiarity with RMM platforms such as NinjaOne, Datto RMM, N‑able, or ConnectWise; and virtualisation experience using Hyper‑V or VMware. The organization values certifications such as CompTIA, Microsoft MCSA/MCSE, AZ‑104, or MS‑102 but prioritises recognisable, practical technical competence over formal qualifications.

To succeed in this role the individual must be comfortable working independently across multiple client sites, dispatching on‑site or remote interventions while maintaining clear communication channels with clients. They will offer informal coaching to junior technicians and will occasionally be called upon for after‑hours support or scheduled maintenance windows. The position is geographically anchored in the Gqeberha area, with an expectation of reliable daily commute.

Candidates should be prepared to adapt quickly in a fast‑paced managed services environment, continually learning and applying emerging technologies to meet evolving client demands.





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Senior IT Technician Managed Services Windows Server Administration Microsoft 365 RMM Platforms

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