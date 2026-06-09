Senior IT Technician - Managed Services Role

A managed services organisation is hiring a Senior IT Technician for a hands-on, client-facing position. The role involves managing technical operations across multiple client sites, including server maintenance, cloud administration, desktop support, and client communication. Reporting to the Operations Manager, the technician will work within a small team to deliver high-quality IT services. Required expertise includes Windows Server, Active Directory, Microsoft 365, networking fundamentals, and hardware troubleshooting. Preferred skills cover Azure AD, RMM platforms, and virtualization. Candidates should have at least five years of IT support or systems administration experience, ideally in an MSP setting. The role is based in Gqeberha with occasional after-hours availability.

A well-established managed services organisation is seeking an experienced Senior IT Technician to join its technical team. The successful candidate will take ownership of day-to-day technical operations across multiple client environments, providing both proactive maintenance and reactive support across desktops, servers, and cloud services .

This is a hands-on, client-facing role suited to a confident and self-driven IT professional who is comfortable working independently across multiple sites. The role reports into the Operations Manager and forms part of a small, collaborative technical team focused on delivering high-quality IT services.

Key responsibilities include installing, configuring, maintaining, migrating, and upgrading Windows Server environments across client sites; planning, performing, and verifying server backups; executing restores and disaster recovery procedures; administering Microsoft 365 environments, including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, and licensing; providing second- and third-line Windows desktop support, including printers, software, Windows updates, drivers, and general troubleshooting; monitoring client environments using remote management tools and proactively responding to alerts; engaging directly with clients on-site and remotely, providing clear communication and professional service; and providing informal technical guidance and support to junior team members where required. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of five years of hands-on experience in IT support or systems administration, ideally within a managed service provider (MSP) environment.

Strong Windows Server experience is required, including installation, maintenance, migration, and upgrades. Solid Active Directory administration experience is essential, covering Group Policy, DNS, users, groups, and organizational units. Microsoft 365 administration experience is also necessary, including Exchange Online, licensing, and collaboration tools. Practical hardware troubleshooting and upgrade experience (storage, memory, peripherals) is required, along with a good understanding of networking fundamentals such as TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Wi-Fi, and basic firewall concepts.

Preferred experience includes Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) with hybrid identity and multi-factor authentication (MFA), RMM platforms like NinjaOne, Datto RMM, N-able, or ConnectWise, and virtualization experience with Hyper-V or VMware. Relevant IT qualifications or certifications (such as CompTIA, Microsoft certifications like MCSA/MCSE, AZ-104, MS-102, or equivalents) are advantageous, though formal qualifications are not essential with strong emphasis placed on demonstrable experience and technical capability.

The role is based in or requires the ability to commute reliably to Gqeberha, with availability for occasional after-hours support and maintenance windows. This position is not suitable for Software Developers, including Back-End, Front-End, or Full Stack roles





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Senior IT Technician Managed Services MSP Windows Server Active Directory Microsoft 365 Exchange Online Desktop Support IT Support Systems Administration Cloud Services Remote Management Gqeberha

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