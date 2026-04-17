Senior Integration Developer Sought for Tax and Finance Sector in Pretoria

Leading tax and finance firms in Pretoria are actively seeking experienced Senior Integration Developers to bolster their teams. This role emphasizes continuous learning, collaborative spirit, and a deep understanding of product and domain elements within the financial technology landscape. Successful candidates will be instrumental in refining and implementing new requirements, ensuring robust software development processes, and creating comprehensive technical documentation. The position requires a strong technical foundation in integration technologies, including extensive experience with XML, SQL, and .NET, along with leadership capabilities and a proven ability to troubleshoot and integrate complex systems. Opportunities for mentorship and advancement within a dynamic development environment are key aspects of this opportunity.

Organizations operating within the tax and finance sector in the Pretoria region are actively seeking to recruit a highly experienced Senior Integration Developer . These firms are keen to onboard individuals who embody a commitment to lifelong learning, possess an insatiable curiosity for acquiring new knowledge, and demonstrate a strong aptitude for collaborative teamwork.

The role necessitates a thorough understanding of existing product and domain intricacies, working in close partnership with business analysts to meticulously refine and implement evolving requirements. A key aspect of this position involves effective collaboration within a team setting, adhering to, and actively contributing to the development of, established product software development processes and standards.

Candidates will be responsible for creating comprehensive unit and integrated system tests to rigorously validate that developed functionality operates precisely as intended. Furthermore, the generation of detailed technical documentation is a critical responsibility, aiming to clearly elucidate the workings of various system components and provide guidance on their utilization. Building and deploying the system on an application server forms another core component of the developer's responsibilities.

This includes seamlessly incorporating the contributions of other team members and undertaking all necessary steps to ensure the system functions optimally with these integrated changes. This may involve intricate debugging of code written by colleagues, as well as making precise adjustments to test data to facilitate smooth integration.

The ideal candidate will possess a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences. Alternatively, candidates with a matriculation certificate and a minimum of 8 to 10 years of relevant experience as an Integration Developer, gained as part of a team within a software development environment, will be strongly considered. A specific requirement is at least 5 years of experience as a Senior Integration Developer within a team-based software development setting, including demonstrated experience in a leading developer capacity.

Proficiency in XML messaging and schema validation is essential, alongside a proven ability to thrive in a team environment. This includes a capacity for both receiving mentorship and providing guidance and leadership to junior team members. A solid grasp of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process, including its associated tools and techniques, particularly as applied within software development methodologies, is paramount.

Technical requirements include extensive experience with .NET 4.7.2 and integration capabilities, specifically with Web/RESTful services. A deep understanding of namespace management and the effective utilization of SQL is also required, coupled with hands-on experience with a relational database, such as MS SQL 2008 or later versions. Knowledge of IBM MQ Series is also a prerequisite.

Experience with any of the following would be considered a significant advantage: ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7, Entity Framework 6.2.0, Jquery 3.4.1, Web API 5.2.7, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and Payment Systems. This role offers a compelling opportunity for a skilled developer to contribute to critical systems within a vital industry, fostering professional growth and collaborative innovation.





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