Senior Integration Developer Sought for Dynamic Software Team

A leading technology firm is actively recruiting a seasoned Senior Integration Developer to join their innovative software development team. This role demands a strategic thinker with a proven track record in building and maintaining complex integration solutions, alongside exceptional leadership and collaboration skills. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of software development lifecycles, a commitment to quality, and the ability to mentor junior developers while contributing significantly to project success. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to make a substantial impact in a high-pressure, yet rewarding, environment.

Our organization is seeking to onboard a highly skilled and experienced Senior Integration Developer to become an integral part of our dynamic software development team. The successful candidate will be instrumental in understanding existing product and domain elements, working closely with business analysts to meticulously refine and implement new requirements.

A key aspect of this role involves fostering a collaborative team environment, adhering to, and actively contributing to the development of, best-practice product software development processes and rigorous standards. This position requires a proactive individual who can create comprehensive unit and integrated system tests, thereby demonstrating that developed functionality operates precisely as intended. Furthermore, the role entails the creation of detailed technical documentation that clearly explains the intricate workings of various system components and provides user guidance. A significant responsibility will be the construction and deployment of the system onto an application server. This includes seamlessly incorporating the work completed by other developers, undertaking all necessary steps to ensure the system functions correctly with these changes. This may involve intricate debugging of code written by peers, as well as making necessary adjustments to test data to facilitate smooth integration. The ideal candidate will possess a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences, or alternatively, a matriculation certificate coupled with a minimum of 8-10 years of relevant experience as an Integration Developer within a team-based software development environment. Specifically, we require at least 5 years of experience as a Senior Integration Developer, including demonstrable experience in a leading developer capacity within a team setting. Proficiency in XML messaging and schema validation is essential for this position. This role demands a candidate who thrives in a team setting, demonstrating the ability to both follow mentorship and provide team leader mentorship, actively collaborating on a common (UML) design model. We are looking for a self-starter, highly self-motivated individual with a profound sense of ownership, capable of driving tasks and initiatives to successful completion. Resilience and emotional maturity are paramount; the ability to receive feedback constructively, maintain professionalism in all interactions, and remain calm and composed under pressure are critical. The ideal candidate will possess the capability to work effectively in high-stress environments while consistently delivering high-quality results. As a strong team player, experience collaborating across cross-functional teams is essential, with prior experience in leading or mentoring development teams being highly advantageous. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, coupled with strong interpersonal abilities suitable for engaging with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, are expected. A high attention to detail and a steadfast commitment to producing clean, maintainable, and high-quality code are fundamental. Proven ability to conduct thorough root cause analysis in complex, integrated environments, particularly under severe operational pressures, is a key requirement. Furthermore, strong analytical and problem-solving skills, along with the capacity to multitask and manage multiple priorities simultaneously, will be crucial for success in this demanding yet rewarding role. The ability to seamlessly integrate diverse development efforts and troubleshoot complex issues is at the core of this position





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