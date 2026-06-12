Senior Full Stack Software Developer - Cloud & AI Engineering at Global Marketing Agency

A global marketing agency seeks a Senior Full Stack Software Developer with expertise in Python, Azure, and AI integration to lead technical projects, improve development processes, and deliver cloud-native applications using Databricks, OpenAI, and Claude. The role requires end‑to‑end ownership of solutions, strong problem‑solving skills, and at least five years of experience. Responsibilities span the full SDLC, data workflow management, and architectural decision‑making. Ideal candidates have proficiency in React or Angular, CI/CD, Agile, and a track record of maintaining high‑quality, scalable systems.

A leading global marketing agency is looking for a Senior Full Stack Software Developer to join its technology team. In this role, you will be responsible for providing technical leadership , improving development processes, and delivering high-quality software features on schedule while meeting strict performance and quality standards.

The position involves designing, building, and deploying cloud-native and AI-powered applications using Microsoft Azure, Python, Databricks, OpenAI, and Claude. You will have end-to-end ownership of complex solutions and will be expected to continuously enhance engineering practices. Key responsibilities include participating in the full software development lifecycle from requirements analysis and design to development, unit testing, and documentation. You must ensure code reusability, maintainability, and system stability over the long term.

The role requires working independently with minimal supervision while maintaining a solid grasp of the broader project context. Additionally, you will build and maintain data workflows using Databricks, evaluate and integrate emerging technologies to improve system capabilities, and proactively address security, performance, and usability risks. High standards for testing, reliability, and documentation must be upheld.

You will provide technical guidance, suggest improvements to development processes, deliver technical training, participate in knowledge sharing, and contribute to technical design discussions and architectural decisions. Required qualifications include strong proficiency in Python, experience with modern frontend frameworks such as React or Angular, and hands‑on experience in Microsoft Azure environments. Candidates must have hands‑on experience integrating OpenAI, Claude, or similar large language model technologies. A solid understanding of Git, CI/CD pipelines, and Agile methodologies is essential.

Exposure to Azure certifications or enterprise‑scale systems is beneficial. Strong problem‑solving and analytical abilities, combined with excellent communication and collaboration skills, are mandatory. The ideal applicant should have at least five years of experience in a comparable role. This opportunity is ideal for a developer who thrives in a fast‑paced, innovative environment and wants to shape the future of marketing technology through AI and cloud solutions.

The agency offers a dynamic workplace where technical expertise directly impacts global campaigns and digital products. If you are passionate about building scalable, intelligent applications and leading engineering efforts, this position provides significant autonomy and the chance to work with cutting‑edge tools





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Senior Full Stack Developer Python Microsoft Azure Databricks Openai Claude AI Integration Cloud-Native Applications React Angular CI/CD Agile Technical Leadership Software Development Lifecycle Enterprise Systems

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