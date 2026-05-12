The Senior Full Stack Developer position at a PE-based global Logistics Operation requires a candidate with extensive experience in designing, developing, and deploying Full Stack solutions using Microsoft technologies and Azure cloud services. The role involves working with cross-functional teams to create secure, scalable, and high-performance applications that align with the company's strategic business goals.

NEWS TEXT: May 11, 2026PLAY a key role in designing, developing, and deploying Full Stack solutions using Microsoft technologies and Azure cloud services as the next Senior Full Stack Developer wanted by a PE-based global Logistics Operation .

Working with cross-functional teams, you will help to create secure, scalable, and high-performance applications that align with the company’s strategic business goals. This role involves hands-on coding, solution design, and collaboration with Architects and Development teams to deliver modern, cloud-based applications. The successful incumbent must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field with 8+ years of experience in focusing on Microsoft technologies including . NET Core, C#, ASP.

NET, SQL Server, Azure DevOps, Azure Functions, Angular, or Develop and maintain Full Stack applications using Microsoft technologies such as . NET Core, C#, ASP. NET, and SQL Server. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and optimize cloud-native applications using Azure services (e.g., Azure App Services, Azure Functions, and Azure Kubernetes Service).

Build and maintain Front-end components using modern frameworks such as Angular, or code quality and security by adhering to best practices, including SOLID principles, OWASP security standards, and Agile methodologies. Implement and support CI/CD pipelines with a focus on automation, testing, and continuous integration using tools such as Azure DevOps. Collaborate with DevOps Engineers to ensure seamless deployment of applications and effective cloud infrastructure management.

Participate in code reviews, providing feedback and mentorship to Junior Developers, ensuring alignment with best practices. Create and maintain technical documentation for Full Stack solutions, ensuring clarity for future development and maintenance. Stay up to date with industry trends and new technologies to continuously improve Development practices and application performance. Experience/Skills – 8+ Years of experience in Full Stack Development, focusing on Microsoft technologies (.

NET Core, C#, ASP. NET, SQL Server). Experience in developing and deploying cloud-native applications using Microsoft Azure services, including Azure DevOps and Azure Functions. Proficiency in Front-End frameworks such as Angular, or understanding of application security practices, including OWASP Top 10 security risks and secure coding standards.

Experience working in Agile development environments with a focus on iterative delivery and collaboration. Excellent communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in both technical and non-technical settings





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Full Stack Development Microsoft Technologies Azure Cloud Services Senior Full Stack Developer Logistics Operation Collaboration Cloud-Native Applications Azure Devops Azure Functions Angular CI/CD Pipelines Devops Engineers Code Reviews Technical Documentation Industry Trends Microsoft Azure Services OWASP Security Standards Agile Methodologies Secure Coding Standards Communication Skills Collaboration Microsoft Technologies Azure Cloud Services Full Stack Development Microsoft Technologies Azure Cloud Services Full Stack Development Microsoft Technologies Azure Cloud Services Full Stack Development Microsoft Technologies Azure Cloud Services Full Stack Development

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